Mini Metro

Mini Metro is an award-winning subway simulator that is one of the most chill games you will ever play. You're tasked with drawing up subway lines that connect the various stations that pop up as your city expands. You need to make sure passengers arrive where they need to go in a timely fashion, which often requires re-drawing your lines to be more efficient. With a brilliant minimalist aesthetic, a responsive soundtrack that's fleshed out by the subway lines you build, and a ton of different game modes to enjoy, you will absolutely fall in love with Mini Metro in no time. Download: Mini Metro ($0.99) Monument Valley 2

Embark on an adventure that follows a mother and her child as they explore new architectural marvels featuring mind-bending puzzles. This game is all about messing with your perspective and solving puzzles that require you to alter the beautifully rendered environments. It's OK if you never played the original game as the stories are entirely unique… but if you love the sequel, you'll definitely want to double back and played the first Monument Valley, too, because it's a fantastic game. Download: Monument Valley 2 ($4.99) LIMBO

LIMBO is a brilliant puzzle platformer that looks and plays like the absolute work of art that it is. You play as the silhouetted young protagonist who is searching for his missing sister in Limbo, a dark and dangerous place filled with traps and monsters. The game features ingenious puzzles and an award-winning aesthetic that will haunt you and stick with you long after you've put the game down. Download: LIMBO ($4.99) Reigns: Game of Thrones

Reigns is one of the best mobile game series out there, taking simple card-swiping mechanics and using it to tell really interesting stories that you control. Another way of describing Reigns might be "Tinder meets Choose Your Own Adventure." With this Game of Thrones edition, you're able to play as your favorite characters from the show and change the fate of the Seven Kingdoms as you deem fit, along with all the unforeseen consequences of every action you take. Hell, maybe you'll craft a more satisfying conclusion for yourself than that final season. Download: Reigns: Game of Thrones ($3.99) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was, to my recollection, one of the first full console/PC games to be released on mobile in its full glory. It's also regarded as one of the greatest RPG video games ever set in the Star Wars universe. The game is set thousands of years before the rise of the Galactic Empire and lets you choose your character's path — will you use the power of the Force to save the Republic or go down the Sith path and join the dark side? An absolutely epic game that still holds up to this day. Download: Star Wars: KOTOR ($9.99) Suzy Cube

I've come to think of Suzy Cube as mobile gaming's unofficial mascot in the same realm as Mario and Crash Bandicoot — not so much in terms of cultural impact but rather due to the sheer quality of gameplay. Suzy Cube is a brilliant 3D platformer with over 40 levels for you to enjoy that are filled with secret areas and power-ups. If touchscreen controls aren't your bag, you can connect your favorite Bluetooth controller and play the game in true style. The only disappointment for me is the mostly repetitive boss battles at the end of each world, but that is made up in the level design variety. Download: Suzy Cube ($3.99) Chameleon Run

The name of the game here is SPEED. Chameleon Run is an auto-runner that has you jumping and dashing across different colored platforms. Like a chameleon, you have special jump skills and the ability to change colors to help you make it through each course — because the catch is you're only allowed to touch objects that match your color. Seem easy enough? Well, think again! Each level is designed to be non-linear, meaning there are multiple paths to take to make it to the finish. There are also three special objectives to complete for each level which keeps you coming back for more. Download: Chameleon Run ($1.99) Bridge Constructor Portal

Bridge Constructor Portal brings the physics-based fun of the core game into the chaotic world of Portal, including our old friend GLaDOS. Now, not only are you tasked with building structures capable of carrying vehicles from point A to point B, but you've got to also content with an assortment of Portal goodies, including portals, propulsion and repulsion gels, cubes, and much more from the Aperture Science Enrichment Center. While your test subjects may incur serious injuries, remember that it's all done in the name of science. Download: Bridge Constructor Portal ($4.99) Terraria

Terraria is another game that's been lovingly ported over to mobile from PC in its full glory. While it may be easiest to describe this game as a 2D Minecraft knock off, Terraria is unique in the way it constructs worlds using set biomes that can be found exploring the surface or underground. There are seemingly endless areas to explore in this game and serious depth to the crafting system. For example, you're able to discover and craft over 400 different weapons to defend yourself. There are NPCs to interact with and lore to be uncovered, too, but this game is largely what you make of it. The controls have been optimized for mobile, and there's even multiplayer available for up to 8 players connected on the same Wi-Fi or playing on a custom server. If you've never experienced Terraria before, Google Play Pass makes it easier than ever. Download: Terraria ($4.99) Stardew Valley

Just like Terraria, Stardew Valley is another beloved PC game that has been ported over to mobile fully intact and optimized for touchscreen devices. Stardew Valley is an open-ended RPG that opens with you taking over the old family farm, with you getting to know the townsfolk and exploring the nearby countryside. Your first task is to fix up the old farm, but from that point on, the adventure is really up to you. Whether you choose to settle down, marry, and live out a quiet family life running the farm or dedicate your life to adventuring as a treasure-seeking explorer, the choice is yours — as is the choice of touchscreen controls or a Bluetooth controller. Download: Stardew Valley ($7.99) Evoland

Evoland feels like a stroll down memory lane for fans of RPGs. First developed as part of a 48-hour game jam, it's been described by the developer as a "time-lapse of early action RPG history," and that's an apt description. I really hesitate to say much more because this is a game best played cold, as in the less you know about it, the better. All you need to know is that it's an RPG that evolves as you play to progress through the history of RPGs. Intrigued? Evoland is all about the journey, and while the journey is ultimately pretty short (it took me about couple hours to complete the main story), it is a game that sticks with you due to how the game changes as you play. Download: Evoland ($4.99) Wayward Souls

Wayward Souls is a fantastic addition to the Play Pass because it's so easy and fun to jump into and play in short bursts. This is a top-down rogue-like action game designed with randomly generated levels and permanent death. The first time you play, you're just sort of dropped into the game and have to learn how to play as you go. If you die, that character is permanently dead, and you just start over with a fresh character in a new part of the world. The gameplay is really great, and the graphics and soundtrack are spectacular. Again, the difficulty here is insane, but that just makes each playthrough challenging, and the game rewards players with good playing skill, so the more you play and learn how to use your character's powers, the better off you are on your next playthrough. Download: Wayward Souls ($6.99) Hidden Folks

Hidden Folks is a game that takes everything you loved about Where's Waldo — the hand-drawn art style, the relaxing and focused fun — and pushes it into the digital age. Here, instead of scanning a page, you're left to swipe and tap around to uncover secrets hidden throughout the living scene. Each level, you're given a list of people or items to find in the scene, and it's up to you to explore every inch of the canvas as you happen upon all sorts of little moments that play out. The sound design is charming and comprised of layered human-made sound effects that remind me of a parent making sounds while reading a book to their kid. This feels like a perfect game for parents with younger kids who are starting to get into mobile games — especially with the holiday season upon us — but it's also a great break for adults, too. Download: Hidden Folks ($3.99)

