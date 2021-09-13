Sony's all-new DualSense controller is almost as good as it gets, especially when paired with the PS5 or your Samsung Galaxy smartphone. This controller feels like a combination of Sony's old DualShock 4 and Microsoft's Xbox Core Controller, providing some fantastic ergonomics. Being comfortable is key if you plan on playing games for hours and hours on your smartphone.

At first glance, the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch may look like nothing more than a grip for your phone, but there's so much more once you turn it around. The Clutch offers built-in wireless charging thanks to the detachable 3,000mAh battery pack. You won't have to worry about compatibility, as the HyperX made the clutch adjustable for an array of phone sizes.

The Xbox Core Controller is the perfect companion for comfortable mobile gaming, provided that you have the Bluetooth version and a stand or controller clip. This iconic controller is available in a wide range of colors and styles and is a great option that you may already own if you regularly game on Xbox.

This is a great controller if you love the design of the SNES controller but also want compatibility with more modern games. This is one of the more impressive designs for a Bluetooth controller we've seen, and 8Bitdo is known for making quality products.

This one may be a bit overkill, but if you're a serious mobile gamer, you want a seriously elite controller. The Xbox Elite Controller (Series 2) offers up to 40 hours of battery life, and you can customize just about every aspect of the controller, including the thumbsticks, d-pad, and more.

When you consider everything that the Razer Raiju Mobile brings to the table — Bluetooth and wired connections, four multifunction buttons that can be remapped, a hair-trigger mode for both left and right triggers, and a phone mount with a 60-degree tilt for comfortable viewing angles — the only thing that might give you pause is the price.

The Stratus Duo is the latest great Android gaming controller from SteelSeries. Once again, the company has designed a comfortable controller — this time with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and a Wi-Fi dongle that allows you to just as easily connect it to a PC to play your favorite Steam games.

There are actually two versions of the GameSir X2, as the company has recently released an updated controller with a more traditional D-Pad. The X2 can make any Galaxy phone feel like it's a Nintendo Switch while being compatible with just about any phone you can think of, including the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Razer's Kishi controller is quite impressive. It not only fits just about every smartphone, but the USB-C port ensures low-latency gaming. When not in use, the two sides slide together, making for easy portability or storage.

Why would you need a game controller for your Samsung Galaxy phone? Samsung hasn't explicitly jumped into the world of gaming-specific smartphones, but since you're provided with some of the best specs to go along with amazing displays, Samsung smartphones, like the Samsung Galaxy S21 , make for a perfect gaming experience. To make the most out of Xbox Cloud Gaming and other games on your phone, you'll need a great game controller to pair with it. Here are the best Galaxy S10 gamepads to get you started.

8Bitdo's controllers are some of the most popular, especially for retro gamers. So if you're someone who enjoys the older style of game controllers, then you'll love the Sn30 Pro - xCloud Edition. The SN30 Pro features a detachable gaming clip, Bluetooth connectivity, and up to 18 hours of battery.

Those looking for a more traditional Xbox gaming experience with Cloud Gaming on your Samsung device will want to check out PowerA's offering. The MOGA XP5-X Plus includes a detachable phone clip, the ability to charge your phone while playing, and a few mappable buttons. We're disappointed that it uses Micro-USB for charging the controller instead of USB-C.

Razer's Xbox Kishi controller is almost identical to the standard version, but with some button change-outs. The old "left, right, and home" buttons have been replaced with View, Menu, and Xbox buttons. Everything else is the same, including the flexibility to be used with different-sized devices, to go along with the built-in USB-C for low-latency gaming.

xCloud has finally moved out of its "project" status and is officially available on Android as Xbox Cloud Gaming. The partnership between the two companies could prove quite fruitful, as Microsoft confirmed a special version of the Xbox Game Pass app just for Samsung devices. This will give you easy access to games, along with the ability to make in-app purchases for items and DLC.

Cloud gaming is the way of the future, and Microsoft is ready to throw its hat into the ring with Xbox Game Pass . During the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 announcement, Samsung and Microsoft announced a new partnership alongside the device.

The possibilities of mobile gaming continue to expand as more game developers take the time to add controller support to their games. So whether you want better control while playing the best Android games, or are keen on checking out Xbox Cloud Gaming, Bluetooth controllers can be a real game-changer for mobile gaming, and there are some really great options when looking for the best Android controllers.

Our top recommendation for the best Galaxy S10 gamepads goes to the Razer Kishi, which offers the best value for your money thanks to its ease-of-use, flexibility to be used with myriad device sizes, and its built-in USB-C port for low-latency gaming. There's even a pass-through port so you can keep your Galaxy phone charged throughout those longer gaming sessions. And when you're done, just take your phone out, collapse the controller, and stow away the Kishi for later.

The Razer Kishi is a great controller in its own right, but there are some compatibility issues for those with larger phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. That's where a controller like the Gamesir X2 comes in, as the controller can expand to hold pretty much any phone. There are two versions available, one that connects via Bluetooth, but we prefer the USB-C version simply to cut down on any potential latency problems.