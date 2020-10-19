Best Dell Monitor Android Central 2020

To decide which of the best Dell monitors to add to your PC or laptop, we focused our choices on the displays that our readers should reasonably expect to pay for an accessory. Dell technically sells $4000+ "monitors" that are larger than your TV and beneath those a variety of giant curved models and other premium devices that only a handful of professionals will need for color accuracy. What truly matters is that Dell sells several reasonably priced monitors that will appeal to any student, artist, or gamer in need of more desktop space, such as the excellent 27" P2720DC USB-C Monitor.

With its QHD resolution, the P2720DC strikes the right balance between gaming-centric or budget 1080p monitors that just don't look amazing and the more expensive 4K monitors that cost as much as a laptop themselves. At 2560x1440 resolution with a high PPI density and 350 nits of brightness, you get a level of aesthetic quality that will fit the vast majority of shoppers' needs without breaking the bank. The Dell 27-inch Monitor supports the option to create custom desktop personalizations that squeeze as many applications as possible into each window partition. But you can also simply plug in your laptop via USB-C and not bother with any configuration, and leave your laptop charging via the monitor's 65W power supply without needing to rely on your power brick. The monitor itself is fairly compact in-depth, so you should have no trouble fitting it on your desk. And it can also swivel, pivot, and tilt in various directions for the perfect viewing angle, though the IPS panel design lets you see the screen clearly even at a 178-degree angle — potentially useful in a workplace setting. It has the same 5ms response time, and 60Hz refresh rate as the other non-gaming Dell monitors, which won't win any gaming prizes but is good enough for non-competitive fun. Pros: Good price for QHD resolution

Plug-and-play

Laptop charges and connects to display via one cord

Flexible monitor screen movement

Easy Arrange saved window configurations

Same gaming, contrast, brightness specs as more expensive models Cons: Somewhat limited color range

Best Bargain-Priced Monitor: Dell 24" Monitor (P2419H)

Monitor shopping for most shoppers is about compromise. Anything past certain spec benchmarks — 1080p resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, a certain level of brightness — is going to cost more than many customers are willing to pay. Because of this, these customers should choose a monitor like the Dell P2419H, which will extend your screen space for a low price even if it doesn't offer flashy improvements like 4K. Compared to other 1080p monitors, the P2419H stands out thanks to its adjustable stand. You can slightly raise or lower the monitor, tilt the screen upwards, swivel it left or right without moving the base, and even pivot it a full 90 degrees to make it 24" tall, should that prove useful for whatever reason. In its normal state, you'll find the narrow bezel along the top and sides, maximizing screen space. Otherwise, its specs are fairly standard but have no weak points. We like that it has an IPS panel, which means you get a clear view of the screen at nearly any angle. A 1000:1 contrast ratio with 250 nits is a fairly regular baseline for value monitors that will look normal but lack the vibrancy and brightness of a more expensive unit. Its response time varies from 8 to 5ms, which, combined with a 60Hz refresh rate, proves this isn't built for gaming but will work well in normal contexts. If you do pick this model, try investing in a monitor light bar and help its brightness climb to more visually pleasing levels. Pros: Highly adjustable stand

Ultra-thin bezel

8 various ports

Affordably priced

IPS panel Cons: Average brightness and contrast

Only 1080p

Best 4K Monitor for Creative Work: Dell UltraSharp 27" 4K USB-C Monitor (U2720Q)

Buying a 4K monitor with a reliable color gamut is necessary for many industries; artists, photographers, engineers, web designers, and other jobs require you to know exactly what color is on the screen, so you're certain what your audience will see on their own PC monitors. The 27-inch U2720Q may be the best Dell monitor for that role, as well as the best in its size category. Featuring 3840 x 2160 resolution, 350 nits, a 1300/1 contrast ratio, and an IPS panel attached to a swivel-ready base, the Dell U2720Q display gives you a higher ppi (163), better streaming quality, and a more pronounced difference between lights and darks than any of the other monitors on this list by far. Out of the box, the colors are factory calibrated at 99% sRGB for a nearly full array of colors. Still, you can then adjust the settings to support 95% DCI-P3 for an even wider range, up to 1.07 billion colors in total displayed in all their 4K glory. Another important perk of the Dell U2720Q is its USB-C DisplayPort, which can emit up to 90W of power to your laptop while also hosting the laptop through the same port. And, if the monitor turns out to have a defective pixel within the first three years of owning it, you can get it replaced for free. In fact, the main deficit of this model is true of any 4K monitor: it will seldom go past 60Hz because refreshing all the extra 4K pixels quickly is a fool's errand. Pros: 4K display

1300:1 contrast ratio

95% DCI-P3 with built-in calibration

Most powerful 27" DisplayPort wattage

Robust warranty

Good price for 4K device Cons: No variable refresh rate, FreeSync, etc.

Best Gaming Monitor: Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521HF)

Want to feel like an eSports gamer? The Alienware 25 has some of the best specs for gaming that we've ever seen: a 240Hz refresh rate for ultrasmooth visuals, true 1ms response time for minimal lag, and new IPS tech that supports side viewing angles for fast-moving content. Add in AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC for synced graphics with the monitor, and you'll have an excellent overall gaming experience. Of course, for the sake of hitting 240Hz, the display is only 1080p; it has a narrower color gamut than most other Dell monitors (16.78 million vs 1.06 billion). Outside of fast-paced gaming, regular content like 4K video streaming or video editing software won't look as good as it would on another monitor. But if you can accept that, it's a fair sacrifice to make for great gaming performance. For the sake of optimized performance, Alienware provided a display menu that lets you change the monitor settings based on the genre of the game you're playing. Design-wise, it has special cooling vents, so hardcore graphics don't overheat the monitor, and the VESA-compatible mount lets you tilt, swivel and pivot your Alienware monitor (though not quite as much as the Dell P2419H. The AW2521HF has all the ports you'd ever need as well: USB upstream, two USB-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports (one with power charging), two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and one Audio Line-Out. Pros: 240Hz

1ms response time

FreeSync and G-SYNC

400 nits

Affordable price

Display can be tilted Cons: Poor color gamut

Only 1080p

Best Ultrawide Monitor: Dell UltraSharp 38 Curved Monitor (U3818DW)