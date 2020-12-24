P40 Pro+ The best smartphone Huawei has to offer, the P40 Pro+ really turned heads this summer. Described by our own Alex Dobie as "totally unique in the smartphone market," the optical 10x lens of the P40 Pro+ camera is a first in a smartphone and what makes this already impressive piece of hardware shine. However, its revolutionary cameras aren't where the P40 Pro+ ends; this smartphone also boasts 512 GB of memory (double the P40 Pro,) a hefty ceramic back, and proprietary 40W wireless charging capability.

Matebook X Pro For top of the line power and performance, Huawei's Matebook X Pro delivers everything you could want from a notebook. Running a 10th Gen Intel i7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card, this laptop has the power to keep up with a full size laptop, in a notebook package. Our own Brendan Lowry had this to say: "From the inside out, it's built with performance, portability, and style in mind."

Matebook D15 Featuring a Ryzen AMD 4700 series processor, the Matebook D15 has everything a notebook should have, along with some really cool features, such as a fingerprint sensor and Huawei's innovative recessed camera, all for a much more budget friendly price. As TechRadar's Matt Hanson put it, "Despite taking a lot of design cues from Apple, it also includes some useful innovations, like a hidden webcam in the keyboard and NFC sharing with compatible smartphones". Even more Huawei holiday deals Huawei's holiday savings don't stop with smartphones and laptops either. You can get great deals on tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds too!

MatePad Pro If you're looking for a new tablet, you should definitely consider Huawei's MatePad Pro. Described by our own Alex Dobie as, "a beautiful piece" and "magnificent hardware, quick performance and helpful multitasking features," this tablet is a fantastic alternative for those who aren't married to the Apple or Google ecosystems.