Let's face it, we're all shopping for some tech during the holidays. Whether you're picking up the newest smartphone, a tablet for a loved one, or forgoing Thanksgiving dinner and braving the frigid temperatures outside of Best Buy for that doorbuster television, you've probably ended up with some piece of tech on your or someone else's wish list. While every single store will push you to use their brand's credit card to earn rewards, what happens if you want to shop elsewhere? We've put together a list of some of the best credit cards to earn cashback and points when buying electronics, no matter where you want to shop.
American Express® Gold Card: Dine in style
The American Express® Gold Card focuses on what you eat when you travel and is a food earning beast, with major rewards across dining, grocery shopping, and even food delivery. Right now, it is also offering 3,000 bonus Membership Rewards points for your $300 Best Buy purchase to select cardholders through the Amex Offers program. Aside from that, earn 35,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 3 months. You'll also always earn 4X Membership Rewards® points** at restaurants worldwide and 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X). The card also gives you $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with The Gold Card at Grubhub, Seamless, and more, as well as offering a $100 Airline Fee Credit: up to $100 in statement credits per calendar year for incidental fees at one selected qualifying airline.
American Express® Green Card: Get green
The American Express® Green Card earns you 3X points at any hotel and has a nice bonus to help your things get there. Not only can you grab 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months, but this card is eligible for the 3,000 bonus Membership Rewards points for your $300 Best Buy purchase offer as long as your card is selected. Plus, receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months (offer ends 1/15/2020). After that, earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours and 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide. Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership, as well as up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. This card has no foreign transaction fees and a $150 annual fee.
American Express Cash Magnet® Card: Money magnet
If you are looking for a more simplistic way to earn on electronics with an extra perk, the American Express Cash Magnet® Card is a good one to look at. Not only will you earn unlimited 1.5% Cash Back on your purchases, but you can grab a $150 statement credit after you spend $1,000 or more in purchases with your new Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership. You can also finance your new tech with a low intro APR of 0% for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a variable rate, currently 14.49% to 25.49%). The card also includes a few benefits to help protect your new iPhone purchase. The first is an Extended Warranty, which will extend your iPhone's warranty by up to two years as long as it is considered an eligible purchase. The second is Purchase Protection, which for eligible purchases will protect your new iPhone from accidental damage and theft for the first 120 days after your purchase. There is no annual fee for this card.
Gold Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express: A travel monster
The Gold Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express is also part of the Best Buy promotion, but instead of points, you can earn a $30 statement credit for your $300 Best Buy purchase. Then, grab 30,000 bonus miles after you use your new Card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first 3 months and a $50 Statement Credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months. Earn 2 miles on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with Delta and 1 mile for every eligible dollar spent on purchases. Also, enjoy checking your first bag free on Delta flights, receive Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on your Delta flights, and start with a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year (then $95).
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Stay fancy
The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card will also earn you a $30 statement credit for your $300 Best Buy purchase if you have the Amex offer. After that, earn 75,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new Card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months. Enjoy up to $300 in statement credits each year of Card Membership for eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. Earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 3 points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, and 2 points on all other eligible purchases. Receive 1 Free Night Award every year after your Card account anniversary. Enjoy unlimited airport lounge visits when you enroll in Priority Pass™ Select membership. No Foreign Transaction Fees. $450 annual fee.
Shopping for, opening, and giving electronics is always a blast, and having the right credit card to reward you for the whole thing makes it even better.
