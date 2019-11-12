Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Let's face it, we're all shopping for some tech during the holidays. Whether you're picking up the newest smartphone, a tablet for a loved one, or forgoing Thanksgiving dinner and braving the frigid temperatures outside of Best Buy for that doorbuster television, you've probably ended up with some piece of tech on your or someone else's wish list. While every single store will push you to use their brand's credit card to earn rewards, what happens if you want to shop elsewhere? We've put together a list of some of the best credit cards to earn cashback and points when buying electronics, no matter where you want to shop.

Shopping for, opening, and giving electronics is always a blast, and having the right credit card to reward you for the whole thing makes it even better.

