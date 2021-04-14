On your search for the best VPN service, you might have been confused by the different plans and offerings of each provider when trying to figure out the best value option. For the most part, going for a longer-term plan will save you more money (sometimes as much as 70% or more), though not everyone wants to commit for a year or longer. Fear not, though, as cheap monthly VPN plans do exist so you can get set up with a VPN without spending a ton of cash upfront.

You don't have to go broke each month or pay a huge upfront cost to get a great VPN. These cheap monthly VPN plans make it affordable to try out a VPN for yourself before committing for a longer period of time or just pay for VPN service as and when you need it without a commitment. IPVanish VPN: 50% off one-month plan With its current deal, IPVanish is cheaply priced for its feature set whether you go for one month or one year of service with 50% off. It's one of very few VPN providers that is actually offering a discount on its one-month offering making it a great choice for those not wanting to commit to a long-term plan. $4.99 at IPVanish PureVPN: 7-day trial If you're looking for a short-term VPN deal just to try one out or for one specific use case, you can try PureVPN for yourself in full for 7 days for just $0.99. PureVPN is so confident you'll like its service, that it offers a 31-day money-back guarantee so you can try it risk-free either way. $0.99 at PureVPN ExpressVPN: The most well-known VPN for security ExpressVPN is our top-rated VPN service and it offers a no-commitment plan that is $12.95 per month. That's not bad value for the best VPN on the market, and you can always upgrade to an annual plan if you find you like the service and save 49%. $12.95 at ExpressVPN

While you'll definitely spend more overall by going month-to-month on your VPN subscription, it does provide the added freedom of being able to stop paying whenever you want, not having to put a chunk of money down upfront, and being able to change VPN provider whenever you want. Even at full price, most VPN providers charge less than a cup of coffee per week to get you set up with a VPN so it's hardly a bad value, but note that most providers we link to will want to get you subscribed for a year or two and will frame their pricing with a low monthly equivalent cost for doing so. For this list, we're focusing purely on the shortest-term plans so you have license to cancel at short notice or put down the lowest amount of money upfront while you find the best cheap VPN for your needs.

1. IPVanish VPN 50% off 1-month plan Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, YouTube, Hulu | Servers: 1,600 | Server Locations: 75+ in 52 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros: Over 40,000 shared IP addresses

Great customer support

Now offers unlimited devices to be connected simultaneously

Cloud storage bundle Cons: Server locations don't always match what's said

No iOS kill switch

Most VPN providers don't discount their month-to-month offering, but IPVanish is the exception to that rule with a 50% discount on both its 1-month and 1-year plans. That means you can score a month of the service for only $5 and try it out in full without committing a bunch of cash. The service offers 1,400 servers spread across 75 different locations, allows for up to 10 devices to be connected at the same time, and boasts an impressive 40,000 shared IP addresses. It has apps for basically every device you're likely to own including Mac, Android, iOS, Windows, Roku, Fire TV, and more. The apps are pretty bare-bones and not the most attractive, but they are perfectly functional and allow you to get connected quickly and get back to whatever you're actually wanting to do. In our IPVanish review, we found its servers were almost always up and running and the download speeds were consistent, though we did spot that some server locations didn't match what was stated which could cause some hiccups when trying to access region-restricted content. That's a pretty minor qualm though as you can easily switch to another server. Another area where IPVanish excels is customer support. You can get support any time since the company offers 24/7 coverage, and agents are able to be reached right from within the iOS and Android apps. It really doesn't get easier than this, and the company recently moved from a 7-day to 30-day money-back guarantee.

2. PureVPN $0.99 7-day trial Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 6,500+ | Server Locations: 180+ in 140+ countries | Trial Period: 31 days

Pros: Over 6,500 servers

Round-the-clock customer support

Tons of shared IP addresses

Works with almost every device & browser Cons: Only works on five devices at once

If you're mainly looking for a VPN for streaming, PureVPN is one of the best VPN providers to consider. The service works with Android TV, Roku, Kodi, Xbox, PlayStation, and so many more devices. While its monthly plan costs $10.95, you can try it out in the short term for just $0.99 with its 7-day trial. That means you can use the fully-featured service, see if it works for your needs and suits your preferences, while only having committed one dollar. If it does, you can then save almost half on its annual plan. PureVPN offers over 6,500 server locations (which is a lot) spread across 140 different locations. Given the variety of locations, PureVPN is able to maintain fast speeds for streaming relatively easily and allows you to easily unblock content on Netflix, Amazon, and other streaming services with ease. PureVPN offers round-the-clock customer support 365 days a year and edges out the competition by offering a 31-day money-back guarantee instead of just 30 days. We have a full PureVPN review to check out as well.

3. ProtonVPN Security-focued VPN from $5 Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 1,200+ | Server Locations: 55+ in 55 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros: Based in Switzerland

Many servers utilize 10 Gbps connections

Has great free plan with unlimited bandwidth Cons: Free plan users are deprioritized during peak hours

If privacy and security are your key reasons for setting up a VPN, ProtonVPN is the service you need to look into. The service is designed to ensure that no one can eavesdrop on your connection, and it does so by routing your connection through fully encrypted tunnels. Better yet, the base-level paid plan is available for just $5 monthly which is around half the price of many other providers. The company is based in Switzerland, which means that it benefits from additional strong legal protection. ProtonVPN also has clear and strong no-logging policies, DNS leak protection, a kill-switch, and it can be used as an always-on VPN that automatically reconnects to a server should the connection be interrupted at any point. All of the servers have a minimum speed of 1 Gbps, and many of them actually use a 10 Gbps connection. Before you get started with the paid service, you could always try ProtonVPN out for free. It is worth noting that the company does prioritize paid users during peak times, though, so you may notice slower speeds on the free plan when more people are online. Check out our ProtonVPN review for a more in-depth take.

4. Windscribe Affordable 1-month plan Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 400 | Server Locations: 110 in 63 countries

Pros: Free plan offers generous data bucket

Supports unlimited simultaneous connections

Apps for all major platforms Cons: Speeds can be a little slow

No 24/7 support

Though we tend to talk about Windscribe when it comes to free VPNs, it also offers one of the best cheap monthly VPN plans. At just $9 per month, it's a few bucks more affordable than most other monthly plans. It also removes the restrictions imposed on the free offering that may frustrate anyone but the most casual of users like moving from a limited data and connected device cap to unlimited connections and bandwidth. Windscribe has clients for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and extensions for all the popular browsers. You can manually set up Windscribe on your router, Kodi, and more with a little extra effort. It's got more than 400 different servers that span across over 60 different countries, which is about average, and it works for streaming BBC iPlayer, Netflix, and other content. Unfortunately, Windscribe speeds can be a little bit slow (due to the low overall server count, likely), and there is no 24/7 support which means that you may have to wait a bit to get any issues you encounter resolved. It may not be the fastest or offer the most options, but Windscribe is definitely worth considering. You can always check out the free plan first to get a feel for the service and its apps and then upgrade based on your needs.

5. ExpressVPN Our top overall VPN pick for most people ExpressVPN is so sure you'll like the service that it offers a 30-day full money-back guarantee should you want to cancel it. Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 3,000+ | Server Locations: 160 in 94 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros: Servers in 160 locations

100 Mbps download speed

Great customer support

Works with almost every device & browser Cons: More expensive than others

Limited to five devices simultaneously