Here's a fun story. If you go to the Nokia accessories page you'll see it seems to offer a good lineup of cases that include minimalist clear cases and Nokia-brand heavy duty cases. The problem is none of those cases appear to be available to buy anywhere. It's weird and means that most Nokia phone owners will have to rely on third-party case makers to protect their Nokia 3.1. Among those third-party offerings, these are your best options.

I'm seriously still confused as to why Nokia pretends to offer cases for all of its phones when said cases just don't seem to be available for sale anywhere. Either way, your best bets are probably the Dretal Carbon Fiber or the heavy duty TUDIA Merge Series for your Nokia 3.1.

