Best LG V40 Cases Android Central 2019

If you just picked up an LG V40, you're probably chomping at the bit to start messing around with your new phone. We don't blame you, but before you get too far ahead of yourself, you should probably pick up a case. Bad things can happen to any phone, but a glass backs like the V40's makes it even more prone to cracks and scratches. Give your phone the protection it deserves with these diverse, dashing, and deliciously affordable cases.

If we're making some suggestions

Still feeling a little overwhelmed with all of the V40 cases that are out there? Keep it simple and pick up the Spigen Rugged Armor. With just about every smartphone that's released, the Rugged Armor continues to be one of the best cases on the market. It may not look very flashy, but it offers military-grade protection in a lightweight body while retaining a low price tag. What's not to like?

If you're OK with adding a bit more bulk for further protection, another great option is the Poetic Guardian. The addition of a built-in screen protector means you get complete coverage for the V40, and if you have the red or blue version of the phone, you can show it off proudly with the clear back.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there's the Anccer Colorful Series. This is one of the thinnest cases you can get for the LG V40, making it a great choice if you just want basic safety from daily wear and tear without compromising the V40's form factor.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.