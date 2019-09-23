Best LG V40 Cases Android Central 2019
If you just picked up an LG V40, you're probably chomping at the bit to start messing around with your new phone. We don't blame you, but before you get too far ahead of yourself, you should probably pick up a case. Bad things can happen to any phone, but a glass backs like the V40's makes it even more prone to cracks and scratches. Give your phone the protection it deserves with these diverse, dashing, and deliciously affordable cases.
- Slim, stylish, protective: Spigen Rugged Armor
- Leather wallet case: Free-Case Leather Wallet Case
- Includes a screen protector: Poetic Guardian
- All the protection: Lovpec Heavy Duty Kickstand Case
- Hey good looking: Ringke Fusion-X
- Clear and simple: Ringke Fusion
- Tough as nails: Spigen Tough Armor
- Dual-layer goodness: ASMART Armor Defender Case
- Like nothing's even there: Anccer Colorful Series
Slim, stylish, protective: Spigen Rugged ArmorStaff pick
The Spigen Rugged Armor is consistently one of the best cases for pretty much every phone that comes out. It's lightweight, has a clean design, and offers fantastic ruggedness against drops and scratches. Tie all of that together with a low price tag and you've got one heck of a package.
Leather wallet case: Free-Case Leather Wallet Case
What's better than a wallet case? A wallet case made out of genuine leather! This case has an incredibly sleek design, can hold both cards and cash, and can be used to prop up the V40 for impromptu video streaming.
Includes a screen protector: Poetic Guardian
One of the best rugged cases for the V40 is the Poetic Guardian. It offers a dual-layer design for maximum protection, absorbs shock like a champ, and even has a built-in screen protector for true 360-degree coverage. There's also a clear back to show off your V40's natural design.
All the protection: Lovpec Heavy Duty Kickstand Case
For folks that want their phone to withstand just about anything, outfit your V40 with this. This shock-resistant kickstand case bodyguards the phone against a variety of situations, and the belt clip gives you quick and easy access to your phone at any time.
Hey good looking: Ringke Fusion-X
Ringke's Fusion-X is just about one of the coolest V40 cases you'll find. It's clear design and TPU bumpers not only look great but also keep your handset safe against whatever you throw at it (or you throw it at) thanks to a MIL-STD 810G military grade certification.
Clear and simple: Ringke Fusion
The V40 is a gorgeous phone, and if you don't want to cover up its beauty, Ringke's Fusion case will keep it safe while also still allowing you to flaunt the V40's good looks. There's a dual-layer design and air bumpers on all four corners for maximum safety.
Tough as nails: Spigen Tough Armor
Spigen's one of our all-time favorite case manufacturers, and one of the best in its lineup is the Tough Armor. A TPU and polycarbonate dual-layer design offers the utmost protection, there are rugged covers for all of the buttons, and there's even a fold-flat kickstand on the back.
Dual-layer goodness: ASMART Armor Defender Case
If you don't care about having a kickstand but still want a dual-layer design, you can save a few bucks and pick up this case from ASMART. Available in three colors, ASMART's case provides excellent grip and a soft TPU bumper that does a great job at absorbing the impact of any drops/falls.
Like nothing's even there: Anccer Colorful Series
If you'd rather have a lightly-protected slim phone than a bulky tank of a case, Anccer has exactly what you need. It offers good coverage against scratches and minor drops in 5 brilliant colors, with a barely-there thinness that makes the case feel invisible in the hand.
If we're making some suggestions
Still feeling a little overwhelmed with all of the V40 cases that are out there? Keep it simple and pick up the Spigen Rugged Armor. With just about every smartphone that's released, the Rugged Armor continues to be one of the best cases on the market. It may not look very flashy, but it offers military-grade protection in a lightweight body while retaining a low price tag. What's not to like?
If you're OK with adding a bit more bulk for further protection, another great option is the Poetic Guardian. The addition of a built-in screen protector means you get complete coverage for the V40, and if you have the red or blue version of the phone, you can show it off proudly with the clear back.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, there's the Anccer Colorful Series. This is one of the thinnest cases you can get for the LG V40, making it a great choice if you just want basic safety from daily wear and tear without compromising the V40's form factor.
