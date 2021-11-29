There's a creator in all of us, and Lenovo is here to awaken it for those that haven't found it yet. The company makes some of the best laptops around, like the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5, but it also makes great external monitors like the 27-inch Qreator. It features a 4K display with small bezels, a base that has a phone stand and doubles as a wireless charging pad, and as many ports as one would need.

What makes this monitor ideal for creators is the large HDR display and a 3,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio that's so good you'd swear it was an OLED (spoiler alert: it's not). It also supports 98% DCI-P3, 99% sRGB, and 10-bit color output for impressive color accuracy, which is essential for photo or video editing.

Usually, this monitor retails for $750, but you can score this beauty for just $530 on Cyber Monday, so get it before the deal is gone!

One of the great things about this monitor is just how sleek it is, and that's thanks to the in-panel speaker system that makes it perfect for watching content with your included three months of free YouTube Premium. And did I mention the ports? It has all the ports; USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, you name it. This makes it easy to hook up to other laptops, especially since all you need is a USB-C cable (it comes with one), and you're good to go.

What's great is that with the USB-C port, you can also charge laptops with up to 96W thanks to Power Delivery, which is excellent for any of you shopping for Chromebook Cyber Monday deals.