The BBC is famed for producing critically acclaimed television content loved by millions. And you can watch many of the British broadcaster's greatest TV shows, movies, and more on its official streaming platform: iPlayer. BBC iPlayer has content for pretty much everyone, from dramas to documentaries. Some of its best shows include Doctor Who, Fleabag, Rupaul's Drag Race UK, Our Girl, Eastenders, Line of Duty, Call the Midwife, Killing Eve, Gavin & Stacey, Louis Theroux, Merlin, and lots more. But there's one caveat: you can only access iPlayer if you have a UK home or office address. When you try accessing iPlayer in another country, the BBC will quickly realize this and provide a message telling you that the platform cannot be accessed in your location. Whether you're a Brit traveling overseas or a British TV fan who lives in a different country, you'll probably be frustrated at being unable to access iPlayer. If you'd like to use iPlayer outside the UK, you just need to sign for a VPN service. Then, you can connect to a UK-based server and gain full access to iPlayer. In this article, we list the best VPN services for use with BBC iPlayer in 2021. 1. NordVPN The best BBC iPlayer VPN Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, iPlayer, Amazon | Servers: 5,300+ | Server Locations: 80+ in 59 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros: Very easy to use

Apps for all major operating systems

A great choice of UK servers Cons: Limited to six devices

If you're looking for the best overall BBC iPlayer VPN in 2021, you should opt for NordVPN because it has more than 440 servers in the UK. With such an impressive choice of British VPN servers, it's super easy to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch your favorite British television shows. Plus, there are over 5500 international VPN servers in total. But there aren't just lots of UK VPN servers on offer with NordVPN; they're also very powerful. In our review of NordVPN, we were very happy when it provided speeds of 65-69Mbps on a 75Mbps UK connection. NordVPN has easy-to-use, feature-packed apps for lots of operating systems and devices, including iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, Linux, and more. What's a bit annoying is that you can only use up to six devices via one account. But you do get some great features, such as a no-logging policy, double VPN, malware and unwanted advert blocking, browser extensions, a DNS leaking test, 24/7 support, and more.

NordVPN NordVPN is one of the most common and biggest names in the VPN space, and it also happens to be one of the best. It offers amongst the largest number of server options and some high-quality app experiences. From $3.49 per month at NordVPN

2. ExpressVPN A very reliable BBC iPlayer VPN service Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 3,000+ | Server Locations: 160 in 94 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros Easy to use

Fast speeds

Global servers Cons More expensive than some competitors

Five-device limit

ExpressVPN has also built a strong reputation for being one of the top VPNs on the market. And with the British Virgin Islands-based provider offering servers in multiple UK locations, it's an excellent choice for unblocking BBC iPlayer. Whichever UK server you choose, you can expect great speeds for streaming TV shows and movies on BBC iPlayer. In fact, when we reviewed ExpressVPN, speeds on a 75Mbps UK connection ranged between 60 and 65Mbps. We also love ExpressVPN because of its easy-to-use apps, which are available for iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, Linux, and many other major platforms. It's quick and easy to connect to a fast VPN server thanks to a big power button. Its apps aren't just easy to use, but are also packed full of great features. There are over 160 global server locations available, VPN split tunneling, kill switches, private DNS, 256-bit encryption, a no-logging policy, a VPN speed test, unlimited bandwidth, how-to guides, and a 24/7 live chat. But what we don't like is that there's only a 5-device limit when you sign up for an account.

ExpressVPN This is a top pick for anyone looking to get started with a VPN. It offers a great mix of speed, reliability, outstanding customer service, and affordability. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, so give it a shot today. From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

3. Surfshark The cheapest BBC iPlayer VPN

Pros: Very affordable

Plenty of VPN servers

Great security features Cons: Some people might find it a bit basic

Surfshark is another prominent VPN provider, but it's also one of the cheapest services and charges as little as $2 per month for a premium subscription. As well as offering outstanding value, Surfshark will also enable you to unblock BBC iPlayer in all corners of the globe. When we tested Surfshark for ourselves, we saw extremely impressive speeds of 68MBs on a 75Mbps British line. With any VPN service, you'll want access to plenty of international servers, and Surfshark has over 3200 of them. Many of these servers are based in the UK, making it very easy to unblock BBC iPlayer and other British TV streaming platforms. Unlike NordVPN and ExpressVPN, Surfshark doesn't limit how many devices you can use via your account. What's more, there are apps for major operating systems like Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Linux. Surfshark also offers a no-logging policy, a kill switch, DNS leak protection, a camouflage mode, 256-bit encryption, secure protocols, and many other features.

Surfshark VPN You can connect as many devices as your heart desires at the same time and never worry about any of them being logged. Surfshark also offers a 30-day guarantee that you'll like the product, or it will give you your money back. From $1.99 per month at Surfshark

4. Hotspot Shield VPN A speedy BBC iPlayer VPN Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, YouTube | Servers: 3,200+ | Server Locations: 130+ in 80+ countries | Trial Period: 45 days

Pros: Some of the best speeds on a VPN provider

Military-grade encryption Cons: Website support could be improved

If you want one of the fastest VPN services for streaming content on BBC iPlayer, you'll want to check out Hotspot Shield. When it comes to streaming, Hotspot Shield claims to be twice as fast as its rivals. It's able to reach these impressive speeds thanks to the proprietary Catapult Hydra protocol, which is designed for offering enhanced performance. In our Hotspot Shield review, we tested it on a 600Mbps UK connection and experienced speeds of up to 200Mbps. Meanwhile, it topped speeds of 410Mbps on a 600Mpbs U.S. connection. Simply put, Hotspot Shield is fast and can provide a seamless streaming experience. What else do you get for your cash? Well, there's military-grade encryption, unlimited connections, and apps for many different major operating systems. We did, however, feel that its website support could be improved.

Hotspot Shield VPN This is our top recommendation for those looking for a free VPN. You do need to enter your credit card number, but the company won't charge you and you can use the service for free beyond the 7-day trial. From $2.99 per month at Hotspot Shield

5. VyprVPN One of the most popular BBC iPlayer VPNs Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, YouTube | Servers: 700+ | Server Locations: 70+ in 60+ countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros: Two million active users

Chameleon protocol Cons: Slower speeds

Sporting two million users worldwide, VyprVPN is one of the most popular VPN services around today and will allow you to access BBC iPlayer. Although it only offers 700 global VPN servers, some are based in the UK. Using one of them, you can quickly unblock the BBC's official streaming platform. But sadly, they don't provide the best speeds. Lackluster speeds aside, VyperVPN still offers some good features. For example, there's an audited no-logging policy, a built-in kill switch, the Chameleon protocol, strong encryption, a NAT firewall, apps for different operating systems, and 24/7 support. Another notable downside is that VyperVPN imposes a 5-device limit on account holders. For some people, this might be fine. But if you're looking to access iPlayer on multiple devices or live with multiple family members, you should probably consider another VPN company.

VyprVPN Save 87% by going for the 36-month offer available at VyprVPN right now. It's got a fast, reliable connection for streaming, strong encryption, apps for all the major platforms, and servers all over the world. From $1.66 per month at VyprVPN

6. CyberGhost VPN A capable BBC iPlayer VPN Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 6,400+ | Server Locations: 110+ in 90 countries | Trial Period: 45 days

Pros: Long refund policy

Impressive range of features Cons: Inconsistent speeds

Last but not least, Cyberghost is also worth checking out if you want a good BBC iPlayer VPN. Thanks to a network of 320 UK-based servers, it's really easy to access BBC iPlayer in any corner of the world. With Cyberghost, you can watch BBC iPlayer content on various devices because it offers apps for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux, and other popular operating systems. When we reviewed CyberGhost, we found its speeds a little inconsistent. But you should still get a decent streaming performance thanks to unlimited bandwidth, unlimited traffic, and a 7-device limit. What makes Cyberghost one of the best VPN services on the market is its 6700 global servers, which will allow you to unblock streaming platforms and websites across the world. You also get 256-bit encryption, DNS and IP leak protection, a kill switch, a no-logging policy, secure protocols, and more. There's even a generous 45-day money-back policy.

CyberGhost VPN CyberGhost makes using a VPN easy by helping you choose the best server to use for certain tasks, and it generally offers some of the best pricing around as well. From $2.75 per month at CyberGhost VPN