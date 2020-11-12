Best Among Us Merch Android Central 2020

Who would've thought that one of the most popular games of 2020 would be a free Android game that came out in 2018? The social deduction game has enjoyed a health bump in popularity, thanks to the help of some big-name streamers. And what comes with popularity? Merchandise, of course. Here's some of the best Among Us merchandise we've found.

Drink to a speedy negotiation: "Me, the Impostor? Lol." Mug

Me? The Imposter? Why I'd never! Sip your drink as you watch your friends accuse each other of sabotage.

$15 at Innersloth

A solid stress reliever: Among Us Coloring Book

Among Us can be a stressful game, whether you're an Imposter trying to avoid detection or a member of the crew trying to complete a task. So why not relax and relieve some stress with this Among Us coloring book?

$8 at Amazon

Warm and toasty: Among Us socks

Finding and successfully ejecting the imposter is a satisfying feeling. Unfortunately, you might have to eject dozens of innocents to find the culprit. Pay your respects by wearing your crew on your feet.

$12 at Amazon

Stay comfy: Among Us 3D Print Hoodie

There aren't many things comfier than wearing a comfy sweater while stabbing your crew in the back. This hoody comes in many different styles.

$12 at Amazon

From the hit videogame, Among Us!: Astronaut Plush Toy

The astronauts in Among Us look so cuddly, don't they? Luckily someone thought the same thing and created these Among Us plushies.

$13 at Amazon

Where does the time go?: Among Us calendar

2020 has been quite a year, hasn't it? But there's a lot to look forward to next year. Why not keep track of it all with this 2021 calendar?

$13 at Amazon

Sus, but make it fashion: Imposter t-shirt

Who doesn't love a graphic t-shirt? Teefury is the best place to find fan custom fandom inspired merch. Show off your love for the game with this cool Imposter shirt.

$22 at Teefury

Keep it down, alright?: Shhh! Phone Case

Show your love for the game on your phone, but keep it down — I'm on the phone. A rubber plate inside even allows for wireless charging. It comes in a variety of different sizes to fit most modern phones.

$22 at Innersloth

Stay safe: Among Us Crewmates mask

This Among Us mask is another great way to show your love for the game while staying safe. It won't stop people from thinking you're sus, though.

$16 at Amazon

Get in on the fun

This is just some of the merchandise we've found for Among Us. Among Us remains one of the best games on Android, thanks to its price point and its accessibility. It's easy to pick up and play and is a great game for parties, both virtual and in-person.

We recommend you check out Innersloth's merch store and pick up their great mug. It's official merchandise, and your proceeds will go directly to the developers who are working so tirelessly on updating the game. We also love the Among Us plushies. The tiny astronauts pack a lot of personality, and it's nice to have their squishy little bodies close by for hugging (or stabbing). Any of these gifts will be a great addition to your holiday haul.

Watch who you trust

Among Us

Don't get caught

Among Us is a fantastic party game that is perfect with friends. Work together to find the imposter, or kill them all if you are the imposter.

