Best Among Us Merch Android Central 2020

Who would've thought that one of the most popular games of 2020 would be a free Android game that came out in 2018? The social deduction game has enjoyed a health bump in popularity, thanks to the help of some big-name streamers. And what comes with popularity? Merchandise, of course. Here's some of the best Among Us merchandise we've found.

Get in on the fun

This is just some of the merchandise we've found for Among Us. Among Us remains one of the best games on Android, thanks to its price point and its accessibility. It's easy to pick up and play and is a great game for parties, both virtual and in-person.

We recommend you check out Innersloth's merch store and pick up their great mug. It's official merchandise, and your proceeds will go directly to the developers who are working so tirelessly on updating the game. We also love the Among Us plushies. The tiny astronauts pack a lot of personality, and it's nice to have their squishy little bodies close by for hugging (or stabbing). Any of these gifts will be a great addition to your holiday haul.