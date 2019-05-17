You have your choice of a lot of Android tablets, but with so many options it can be hard to tell what ones are worth purchasing. Luckily, Amazon stepped into the fray with the Fire lineup. These are tablets that are not meant to drain your wallet but still give you access to all the stuff you love to do with tablets - play games, watch movies, and do it all on the go. Amazon has its own wide variety of tablets within its lineup featuring smaller sizes, kids editions, HD versions, and more. Best Deal on the Upgraded Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49.99 Amazon just announced an upgrade to its affordable Fire 7 Tablets a few days ago. They now feature a faster processor, twice the storage capacity, and come in all-new colors! Pre-ordering one before their release on June 6 will score you a $10 Amazon Appstore promo credit which can be used towards the purchase of apps, games, and in-app items.

Best Fire Tablet for Kids: $99.99 These upgraded Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablets are housed in a kid-proof case that's built to keep them safe. The cases feature a built-in stand and come in various colors to suit your child's style, but the real kicker here is the included 2-year worry free guarantee. No matter how the Kids Edition tablet breaks, you can return it and receive a free replacement with no questions asked for up to two years after its purchase. These tablets also allow parents to create screen time limits, set educational goals, and filter content. Amazon also includes a free pair of Toy Story kids headphones with each tablet pre-ordered.

Best Discounted Bundle of Amazon Fire Tablets: $179.98 If you're about to shell out for multiple Amazon Fire tablets anytime soon, consider grabbing three of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablets. These models feature a vibrant 8-inch HD display that's noticeably more durable than other top-of-the-line tablets. They come in 16GB or 32GB capacities and also feature a microSD card slot so you can expand their storage affordably with a microSD card.