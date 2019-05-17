You have your choice of a lot of Android tablets, but with so many options it can be hard to tell what ones are worth purchasing. Luckily, Amazon stepped into the fray with the Fire lineup. These are tablets that are not meant to drain your wallet but still give you access to all the stuff you love to do with tablets - play games, watch movies, and do it all on the go. Amazon has its own wide variety of tablets within its lineup featuring smaller sizes, kids editions, HD versions, and more.
Best Deal on the Upgraded Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49.99
Amazon just announced an upgrade to its affordable Fire 7 Tablets a few days ago. They now feature a faster processor, twice the storage capacity, and come in all-new colors! Pre-ordering one before their release on June 6 will score you a $10 Amazon Appstore promo credit which can be used towards the purchase of apps, games, and in-app items.
Fire Deal
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet
With a faster processor, double the storage and Alexa hands-free capabilities, the all-new Amazon Fire 7 offers exceptional value at just $50. If you pre-order one before its release on June 6, you'll score yourself a $10 promo credit for apps and more!
$49.99
Best Fire Tablet for Kids: $99.99
These upgraded Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablets are housed in a kid-proof case that's built to keep them safe. The cases feature a built-in stand and come in various colors to suit your child's style, but the real kicker here is the included 2-year worry free guarantee. No matter how the Kids Edition tablet breaks, you can return it and receive a free replacement with no questions asked for up to two years after its purchase. These tablets also allow parents to create screen time limits, set educational goals, and filter content. Amazon also includes a free pair of Toy Story kids headphones with each tablet pre-ordered.
Bargain Bundle
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablets
The Kids Edition Fire 7 Tablets come in sturdy, colorful cases and feature a two-year worry-free guarantee that Amazon will send you a replacement if one breaks, no matter what happens to it. Pre-ordering two will score you 25% off your order and two free pairs of Toy Story headphones!
$149.98
$199.98 $50 off
Best Discounted Bundle of Amazon Fire Tablets: $179.98
If you're about to shell out for multiple Amazon Fire tablets anytime soon, consider grabbing three of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablets. These models feature a vibrant 8-inch HD display that's noticeably more durable than other top-of-the-line tablets. They come in 16GB or 32GB capacities and also feature a microSD card slot so you can expand their storage affordably with a microSD card.
Triple Threat
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, 3-pack
Adding three of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablets to your cart will score you $60 off your purchase for a limited time. You can mix-and-match tablet colors to keep them separate, or choose three of the same model if you wish.
$179.97
$239.97 $60 off
More Fire Tablet Deals
Bigger and Better: Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, 3-pack
Similar to the Fire HD 8 offer above, adding three of the Fire HD 10 Tablets to your cart will discount your order by $120 for a limited time! This is Amazon's largest Fire tablet so far and features with a base storage capacity of 32GB.
Kid-Friendly: Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 2-pack
These Fire HD 8 Tablets come housed in kid-proof cases and each feature a two-year warranty that allows you to get a replacement no matter what happens. Add two to your cart to save 25% today. A year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited is included with your purchase as well.
Even More Affordable: Refurbished Fire 7 Tablet
Various colors of the previous model of the Fire 7 Tablet are on sale at Amazon in certififed refurbished condition for $39.99. If you're trying to score a Fire tablet at the lowest price possible, this is your best bet. Amazon tests and inspects each one to ensure they look and work like new!
How to get the best Fire Tablet deals
Amazon Fire Tablets go on sale pretty often, though sometimes there are only savings to be had in bundles like many of the deals featured this month. Keeping an eye on Thrifter and following its Twitter can help you keep track of Amazon Fire deals and more on a daily basis! Another smart idea is to keep your Amazon Prime membership active, as sometimes Amazon offers exclusive deals for Prime members that regular customers aren't eligible to receive. Plus, this year's Prime Day is coming up soon, and we'll likely be seeing some deals on Amazon's slate of Fire Tablets then as well.
If you don't want to wait for another deal to show up, it could help to search Amazon for refurbished Fire Tablets which feature like-new devices that are always discounted and come with a limited one-year warranty. Older, discontinued models can also be found slightly discounted at times by doing a quick search on Amazon.
Best Memory Cards for Amazon Fire Tablet
Whether you have a Fire Tablet for yourself or your kids, you've probably noticed that the internal storage doesn't go very far. You can easily fill it up with some games, a few apps, and media, which is a bit disappointing. Instead of trying to figure out what to delete, and how to micro-manage the storage, why not make things easier and add a 64GB SanDisk microSD card so it can hold more?Read the full article
Our top brand name pick: SanDisk 64GB microSDStaff pick
With 64GB of extra storage, you'll easily be able to install a ton of new apps, save music and movies locally to access whenever you want, and much more. It's hard to find a much better value than this microSD card.
Cheap and cheerful: Samsung 32GB Evo Plus microSD
This high-performance card offers transfer speeds of up to 80MB/s, and they're built to last. These cards are water-, temperature-, magnetic-, and even X-ray-proof. At under $15, that's hard to beat.
A budget beauty: Silicon Power 64GB microSD
Silicon Power's 64GB microSD offers speeds you'd expect out of a memory card for this price, with nothing crazy that makes it stand out. It can work in a variety of devices and comes with a lifetime warranty, so you shouldn't have to worry much about it.
All-in-one: PNY Elite 128GB microSD
PNY makes a variety of different sizes at different price points, and the 128GB sits at a pretty sweet spot. For $40, you can load tons of movies, endless amounts of apps and pictures, and almost never have to worry about filling it up. It also comes with a free OTG reader for your phone and computer.
