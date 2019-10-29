Best Amazfit GTR Bands Android Central 2019

If you haven't heard by now, the Amazfit GTR is a phenomal fitness smartwatch that's going head-to-head with other competitors on the market today. It's available in two sizes, 47mm and 42mm. Depending on which one you prefer, you'll need either 22mm or 20mm quick release bands, respectively. We've picked out the very best ones so all that's left to do is choose your favorite.

Decisions, decisions

No matter which band you choose for your Amazfit GTR, your wrist will be happy. For highly active individuals who plan to regularly use their fitness smartwatch, we recommend the Meifox Soft Silicone Replacement Band. The breathable design will treat your skin well even when you're in the zone during intense workouts. It's also available in a variety of unique two-tone designs.

For formal occasions, you may want to opt for the Barton Top Grain Leather Watch Band. It's available in multiple classic color options and will work well for any special occasion. If you're on board with silicone watch bands but don't like the air hole design offered by Meifox, you might prefer the Ritche Silicone Watch Band instead. In addition to boasting 20 different two-tone color combinations, they also have a unique textured design that stands out from the rest.

