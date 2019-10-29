Best Amazfit GTR Bands Android Central 2019
If you haven't heard by now, the Amazfit GTR is a phenomal fitness smartwatch that's going head-to-head with other competitors on the market today. It's available in two sizes, 47mm and 42mm. Depending on which one you prefer, you'll need either 22mm or 20mm quick release bands, respectively. We've picked out the very best ones so all that's left to do is choose your favorite.
Your skin's breathability is crucial when exercising. Meifox silicone bands are the perfect pick for active individuals who don't want to feel weighed down by their watch during workouts. The rounded design ensures your skin will never be damaged by the band and the air holes guarantee breathability.
Get creative: MLQSS Silicone Watch Band
When you want to get creative with your Amazfit GTR watch band, you can't go wrong with these unique designs from MLQSS. The bands are made of silicone material, which is perfect for going about your daily routine and workout sessions. It's equipped with a double keeper for double the security.
Stay stylish: Barton Top Grain Leather Watch Band
For premium comfort and style, these Barton top grain leather bands are ideal. The treated underside is soft against the skin and prevents slipping. They come in two lengths, the standard length fitting wrists from 5.75-8 inches and the long fitting wrists from 7.5-9 inches, so you'll be able to get a perfect fit.
Unmatched comfort: Barton Canvas Watch Band
Barton offers plenty of different watch bands, including these very comfortable cotton canvas ones. They're not only durable but soft and comfortable, too. These watch bands are even machine washable, so you can keep them clean. Match your bands to your style with over ten color options.
Waterproof durability: Ritche NATO with Heavy Buckle Watch Band
For a band that can truly do it all, go with the Ritche NATO nylon bands. It's made of premium ballistic nylon and a heavy-duty black stainless steel buckle for superior durability. It'll never irritate your skin thanks to the advanced laser heat sealed technology that makes it smooth and comfortable.
Two-tone flexibility: Ritche Silicone Watch Band
Not looking for any ordinary band? Ritche silicone watch bands are sure to make your Amazfit GTR pop. The vibrant two-tone bands come in 20 different colors with a unique textured design. They're made of flexible elastomer waterproof material that can withstand various activities and look good doing it.
Make it fashion: TOROTOP Stainless Steel Watch Band
Sooner or later, a time will come when you need to dress up your Amazfit GTR. Whether you have a formal occasion to attend or you simply want to make a fashion statement, TOROTOP stainless steel bands are a great option. Available in black and silver, they have a double button folding clasp for extra security.
Silky smooth: GOSETH Mesh Stainless Steel Band
If you're a fan of the classic stainless steel look but you'd like something a bit less bulky, these mesh bands from GOSETH are a good alternative. They're extremely thin yet sturdy with a strong magnetic clasp that makes it easy to get the right fit. This band comes in silver, gold, black, and rose gold.
Decisions, decisions
No matter which band you choose for your Amazfit GTR, your wrist will be happy. For highly active individuals who plan to regularly use their fitness smartwatch, we recommend the Meifox Soft Silicone Replacement Band. The breathable design will treat your skin well even when you're in the zone during intense workouts. It's also available in a variety of unique two-tone designs.
For formal occasions, you may want to opt for the Barton Top Grain Leather Watch Band. It's available in multiple classic color options and will work well for any special occasion. If you're on board with silicone watch bands but don't like the air hole design offered by Meifox, you might prefer the Ritche Silicone Watch Band instead. In addition to boasting 20 different two-tone color combinations, they also have a unique textured design that stands out from the rest.
