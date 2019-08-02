Best 4K Monitors for Raspberry Pi 4 Android Central 2019

One of the Raspberry Pi 4's best features is its true 4K output. Plug an HDMI cable into your favorite 4K monitor and everything just works without any fiddling around with settings or a special form of magic. If you don't yet have a 4K monitor or are looking for another, here are some great ones to use with your Raspberry Pi 4.

4K native output

A Raspberry Pi makes for a great media streamer or game console, and the addition of native 4K and 60 frames per second (FPS) means you'll love it even more. Your favorite videos and games deserve it!

What you deserve is a good monitor at the right price, and we think you'll find a model here no matter what you're looking for. The frameless look from AOC is hot hot hot but so is the look of Samsung's Quantum Dots. I use the ASUS VP28 here, but would have a hard time deciding between those two if I were buying today. Technology marches on!

Best of all, you just can't go wrong with any of these picks if you're shopping for a great display to hook up to your Raspberry Pi 4.

