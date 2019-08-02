Best 4K Monitors for Raspberry Pi 4 Android Central 2019
One of the Raspberry Pi 4's best features is its true 4K output. Plug an HDMI cable into your favorite 4K monitor and everything just works without any fiddling around with settings or a special form of magic. If you don't yet have a 4K monitor or are looking for another, here are some great ones to use with your Raspberry Pi 4.
- Easy on your eyes: Asus VP28UQG
- Autoadjustment Engage: BenQ EL2870U
- On a Budget: Philips 276E8VJSB
- Deepest Blacks: LG 27UD58-B
- Quantum Dots: Samsung UH750
- Frameless Look: AOC U2790VQ
Easy on your eyes: Asus VP28UQGStaff favorite
ASUS hits the right price with a great monitor in the 28-inch range. Better yet, you'll also get a 1ms response time and ASUS' awesome Eye Care tech that lowers the blue light and stabilizes the picture.
Autoadjustment Engage: BenQ EL2870U
BenQ's 28-inch EL2870U is a 1ms dual-HDMI monitor with a really neat trick up its sleeve: it can identify what's on the screen and automatically make any picture adjustments for the best possible color.
On a Budget: Philips 276E8VJSB
Phillips makes a fine 27-inch monitor for anyone who wants 4K on a budget. You won't get any of the extras some others on the list can offer, but you get a good picture and a great price.
Deepest Blacks: LG 27UD58-B
LG's OLED monitors may steal the show, but the company's LCD offerings are no slouch! This 27-incher comes with several color modes including black stabilization for that deep wet look.
Quantum Dots: Samsung UH750
Samsung displays are known as some of the best around and this 28-inch model is one of them. Its Quantum Dot screen tech offers great colors, fast response, and low power usage.
Frameless Look: AOC U2790VQ
This 27-inch monitor from AOC has a great picture and multiple inputs, but the real star is the bezel — or lack of one. This frameless monitor looks as good when it's off as it does while on.
4K native output
A Raspberry Pi makes for a great media streamer or game console, and the addition of native 4K and 60 frames per second (FPS) means you'll love it even more. Your favorite videos and games deserve it!
What you deserve is a good monitor at the right price, and we think you'll find a model here no matter what you're looking for. The frameless look from AOC is hot hot hot but so is the look of Samsung's Quantum Dots. I use the ASUS VP28 here, but would have a hard time deciding between those two if I were buying today. Technology marches on!
Best of all, you just can't go wrong with any of these picks if you're shopping for a great display to hook up to your Raspberry Pi 4.
