You don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get a great phone anymore. At the tail end of 2018, low-cost phones are better than ever, and you can get amazing build quality and great software and performance for under $400 these days. The Nokia 7.1 is a shining example, with a glass and metal build and clean software through Android One.

Why we picked the Nokia 7.1 as the Best Affordable Android Phone of 2018 The Nokia 7.1 is a remarkably modern-looking phone with an 18:9 display, dual cameras, a rear fingerprint sensor and, for better or worse, a small notch. It's a gorgeous phone with a glass and metal design and slim bezels, outfitted with all of the hardware standards you'd expect of a high-end phone; USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and 64GB of storage. One of the biggest advantages of the Nokia 7.1 is its Android One software. Not only does this mean you get a pure Android experience that's free of the obnoxious bloatware that plagues most affordable phones, but it guarantees years of longterm software support. Nokia has a great track record of quickly rolling out security patches to its phones, and the 7.1 is amazingly already on Android 9 Pie. Considering how few devices run Pie, even on the high end, that's a great reason to pick up a Nokia 7.1 on its own. Runners Up

Moto G6 Success in compromise For almost half the price of the Nokia 7.1, the Moto G6 is a great alternative that's available on nearly every carrier — even CDMA networks. There are a few tradeoffs in getting a phone for this cheap; the G6 has an unimpressive display, occasional lag, and Motorola is notoriously slow to roll out software updates. But the clean software experience and surprisingly good camera make it hard to beat for just $200. $200 at Amazon

Nokia 6.1 Value in simplicity The Nokia 6.1 may not be as modern-looking as the 7.1, but it's still one of the best bang-for-your-buck options around. Even at under $200, you get an all-metal build with USB-C charging and a convenient rear fingerprint sensor. You still get a great software experience (Nokia has committed to using Android One), and Nokia lives up to its reputation of timely updates — this one's already running Pie, too. $179 from Amazon