Arguably the most competitive division in the NFL right now, two of the AFC North's biggest guns go head-to head in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Read on for full details on how to watch Bengals vs Steelers, no matter where you are in the world.
Pittsburgh come into the game looking to improve following an timid week 2 showing against the Raiders which saw them crash to a 17-26 defeat.
That loss undid much of the positivity surrounding their impressive season-opening victory over the Bills, but the Steelers nevertheless will have approached today's game knowing that they've had the Bengals' number in recent years.
The home side will have also drawn confidence from Cincinnati's week 2 defeat against the Bears, and how they made hard work of beating the Vikings in Week 1, having been in control only to get pushed out to overtime.
Any sort of positive result for the Bengals in this game will likely be determined by how much protection is offered to Joe Burrow, with the beleaguered quarterback having been sacked four times and hit nine times during the bruising encounter with Chicago.
Read on as we explain below how to get a Bengals vs Steelers live stream for Sunday's game.
Bengals vs Steelers: Where and when?
These two teams meet at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST / 3am AEST.
Watch Bengals vs Steelers online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Bengals vs Steelers but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Bengals vs Steelers online in the US
Today's Bengals vs Steelers game is being shown on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET / 10am PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial.
If you're a cable cutter, then it's worth considering over-the-top streaming service Sling TV which offers local CBS, NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network as part of its $35 a month Blue package. Add a further $15 for its Sling Blue + Sling Orange package and you'll also get access to ESPN 1,2 and 3 to cover most NFL viewing bases.
How to stream Bengals vs Steelers live in the UK
Gridiron fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday.
Unfortunately this Bengals vs Steelers fixture isn't one of Sky's featured games this weekend, but you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Bengals vs Steelers live in Canada
While TSN is scheduled to show three NFL matches live today, this clash in Pittsburgh isn't one of them.
Thankfully sports streaming service DAZN is on hand for hardcore NFL fans, as the network will be providing live coverage of every single 2021/22 regular season game in Canada including this game.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!
Live stream Bengals vs Steelers in Australia
If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
Kick-off Down Under for this match is at 3am AEST on Monday morning.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.