Arguably the most competitive division in the NFL right now, two of the AFC North's biggest guns go head-to head in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Read on for full details on how to watch Bengals vs Steelers, no matter where you are in the world.

Pittsburgh come into the game looking to improve following an timid week 2 showing against the Raiders which saw them crash to a 17-26 defeat.

That loss undid much of the positivity surrounding their impressive season-opening victory over the Bills, but the Steelers nevertheless will have approached today's game knowing that they've had the Bengals' number in recent years.

The home side will have also drawn confidence from Cincinnati's week 2 defeat against the Bears, and how they made hard work of beating the Vikings in Week 1, having been in control only to get pushed out to overtime.

Any sort of positive result for the Bengals in this game will likely be determined by how much protection is offered to Joe Burrow, with the beleaguered quarterback having been sacked four times and hit nine times during the bruising encounter with Chicago.

Read on as we explain below how to get a Bengals vs Steelers live stream for Sunday's game.

Bengals vs Steelers: Where and when?

These two teams meet at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST / 3am AEST.

