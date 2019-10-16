There are a lot of cases to choose from when looking to protect your smartphone, but very few give you the durability, longevity, and sophistication that comes with a leather case from a company like Bellroy. At $40 for the Pixel 4, and $45 for the Pixel 4 XL, these gorgeous leather cases will make your next smartphone from Google look grander than ever. It also comes with a 3-year warranty, which could very well outlast the ownership length of the phone. As is the case with Bellroy, these leather cases are slim and designed to not weigh your phone down, but to provide an important layer of grip and protection that you simply won't get from glass. Unlike plastic cases, the leather on these bad boys look better with age and are crafted under gold-rated Leather Working Group environmental protocols. Bellroy offers cases for both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in black, caramel, coral, and graphite colors to complement the look of Google's latest flagship.

Pixelbook Go owners can also look forward to a slew of new Bellroy accessories, starting with the fabric laptop sleeve. Featuring an easy one-handed magnetic clasp, padded exterior, and a microfiber interior, the entirety of the Bellroy laptop sleeve is designed to keep your Pixelbook Go looking as new as the day you bought it. Bellroy has designed the laptop sleeve under the Made for Google partnership program but will also fit many other 13-inch laptops inside. It retails for $49 and comes in Slate or Dusk colors. Whether you choose the Pixel 4 case or the Pixelbook Go laptop sleeve, both will fit very nicely into one of Bellroy's two new bags, which are designed to be easily carried around and hold all your on-the-go needs. Both the Slim Backpack and the Classic Tote come in a neutral Slate color, which looks great from any direction. Both bags feature a padded pocket for the Pixelbook Go (or any other 13-inch laptops) and have additional pockets designated specifically for chargers, cables, and stylus.

Folks looking for a smaller on-the-go solution can opt for the $129 Slim Backpack, which features a mesh back panel for breathability and a water-resistant foldover top to keep those electronics safe. The $99 Classic Tote is likely a better buy for someone that needs additional dedicated storage in a bag, including vertical valuables pocket on the front, a zipped mesh pocket and key clip inside, and even a soft lined pocket for a phone or sunglasses. As with everything else, all of these products are backed by Bellroy's 3-year warranty and are part of the official Made for Google design program.

