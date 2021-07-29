Read on for full details on how to stream Behind the Music with our guide below.

Promising once more to reveal incredible tales of rock and pop star excess and fascinating rises to fame, classic VH1 documentary series has been revived for the 21st century on streaming service Paramount+.

From an era when music television actually meant shows about music, the original show was a massive 1990's hit on VH1, with classic episodes chronically the highs and lows of acts such as Motley Crue, Milli Vanilli and Ozzy Osbourne.

This reboot is exclusive to streaming service Paramount+, and promises the same recipe of revealing anecdotes from the key players in each story, interspersed with archive footage and performances.

Acts promised to get the 21st century Behind the Music treatment in this new series include Ricky Martin, LL Cool J, Huey Lewis, Duran Duran, New Kids On The Block and Fat Joe.

The second half of the season will feature Jenny On The Block herself, Jennifer Lopez, with further names set to be revealed.

Read on for full details on how to get a stream of Behind the Music with our guide below.

Behind the Music: Where and when?

The new season of the rebooted Behind the Music premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday July 29th with Ricky Martin's story of his rise to 90's pop superstardom.

New episodes will be available on-demand on the streaming service every Thursday from then on.

