With so many businesses setting up online in the past year, cloud engineers are in demand. The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle helps you become a certified expert with 42 hours of training, and it's now just $34.99 for a limited time.
Studies show that around 90% of companies now rely on cloud services. Microsoft Azure is one of the most popular platforms for hosting cloud apps, and certified experts can earn $126,323 on average according to Forbes.
Featuring six video courses, this bundle helps you get started in this lucrative profession. Through concise tutorials, you learn how to work with all the key features of Azure and prepare for official Microsoft exams — including Azure Administrator and Azure Architecture Technologies.
The courses cover everything you need to know to pass with ease, and they all have great ratings. Your instructors include best-selling Azure trainer Scott Duffy, and Anand Nednur, a cloud architect with 15 years of experience.
Order today for $34.99 to get lifetime access to the training, valued at $1,194.
