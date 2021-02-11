The FIFA Club World Cup reaches its conclusion today as German giants Bayern Munich take on CONCACAF Champions League holders Tigres UANL. Don't miss a moment with our Bayern Munich vs Tigres live stream guide.

Bayern Munich earned their spot in the delayed 2020 FIFA Club World Cup by winning the UEFA Champions League last year. Hans-Dieter Flick's team also won the Bundesliga for a record eighth consecutive time and picked up the DFB-Pokal for a domestic double. Kicking off this season, Bayern also lifted the UEFA Super Cup, so the team goes into this encounter with Tigres as the strong favorites.

FCB entered the Club World Cup at the semi-final stage and despatched of Egyptian side and CAF Champions League holders Al Ahly with a 2-0 victory. A Robert Lewandowski brace booked their place in today's final.

Tigres UANL qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time after lifting the CONCACAF Champions League trophy back in December, defeating LAFC of the MLS. That final win followed three unsuccessful final appearances in the CONCACAF Champions League in 2016, 2017, and 2019 for the San Nicolás-based side.

Tigres entered the competition at the second round stage and toppled AFC Champions League winners Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea. UANL came from behind in that game as Andre-Pierre Gignac found the net twice to seal the win.

The Tigers were the surprise winners when they met Brazilian representatives and Copa Libertadores holders Palmeiras in the semi-final with Gignac proving the hero again, scoring from the penalty spot in the only goal of the game.

With silverware and the title of world champions on the line, it's sure to be an entertaining game regardless of the result. Read on for your full guide to getting a Bayern Munich vs Tigres live stream and watch this huge FIFA Club World Cup clash online, no matter where in the world you are.

Bayern Munich vs Tigres: Where and when?

Tonight's match takes place behind closed doors at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Kick-off is at 9pm local time, making it a 6pm GMT start for football fans in the UK and a 1pm ET / 10am PT kick-off for U.S. folks tuning in. Kick-off is at 5am AEDT on Thursday for Australian fans.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Tigres online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this FIFA Club World Cup final match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Bayern Munich vs Tigres but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

