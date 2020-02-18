What you need to know
- Baldur's Gate III is having a live gameplay reveal on February 27 at PAX East.
- The game is being developed and published by Larian Studios, well known for the Divinity: Original Sin role-playing games.
- There's still no release window for Baldur's Gate III.
Baldur's Gate III is currently in development at Larian Studios, the developers of critically-acclaimed role-playing titles like Divinity: Original Sin II. We're finally getting our first look at gameplay from Baldur's Gate III soon, as a live gameplay reveal event is taking place on February 27 at PAX East. You can check out the update from Larian below but be sure to watch through to the end, as there's a neat little teaser.
The World Gameplay Reveal of Baldur’s Gate 3 will be happening LIVE at PAX East on Thursday 27th February at 1530ET. Join Swen live on stage with a special guest, and if you can’t, we'll be streaming to YouTube so you can be involved no matter where you are in the world. pic.twitter.com/96bTNGNCqk— Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) February 18, 2020
If you aren't going to PAX East, the gameplay reveal will also be streamed on YouTube. You can check out the original teaser trailer right here. Baldur's Gate III still doesn't a release date or even a release window, so it's unknown when players will finally get to grab this game. Whenever it does release, Baldur's Gate III is currently confirmed for PC and Stadia.
