Baldurs Gate Iii DragonSource: Larian Studios

What you need to know

  • Baldur's Gate III is having a live gameplay reveal on February 27 at PAX East.
  • The game is being developed and published by Larian Studios, well known for the Divinity: Original Sin role-playing games.
  • There's still no release window for Baldur's Gate III.

Baldur's Gate III is currently in development at Larian Studios, the developers of critically-acclaimed role-playing titles like Divinity: Original Sin II. We're finally getting our first look at gameplay from Baldur's Gate III soon, as a live gameplay reveal event is taking place on February 27 at PAX East. You can check out the update from Larian below but be sure to watch through to the end, as there's a neat little teaser.

If you aren't going to PAX East, the gameplay reveal will also be streamed on YouTube. You can check out the original teaser trailer right here. Baldur's Gate III still doesn't a release date or even a release window, so it's unknown when players will finally get to grab this game. Whenever it does release, Baldur's Gate III is currently confirmed for PC and Stadia.

Get Some Funds

$50 Steam Gift Card

Stock up your library.

This large sum of cash is the perfect way to allow yourself to indulge and grab some games from Steam— or help someone else to.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.