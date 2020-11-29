The drivers are getting set for the floodlit thrills and spills of night racing for round 15 of the 2020 Formula One World Championship this weekend - read on to find out how to get a Bahrain Grand Prix live stream and watch the F1 action from anywhere in the world.

With his Mercedes team having already nabbed the constructors title, the focus now turns to the indicators for next season.

The first of two desert races at Sakhir, much of the interest in Sunday's race will be on which team can finish in the standings behind Mercedes and Red Bull, with fans of the improving Ferrari hoping they can claw their way back from their current lowly position of sixth in the table.

After a strong showing last week, Ferrari will be hoping outgoing driver Sebastian Vettel can add to his incredible record on this track, with the German having won the night race four times, his last victory coming in 2018.

Regularly serving up wheel-to-wheel battles in the past, its an F1 race no motor racing fan will want to miss - read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix with our guide below.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: Where and when?

The schedule for this weekend's racing at the Bahrain International circuit is as follows:

Saturday, November 28

Practice 3: 11am GMT / 6am ET / 3am PT / 10pm AEDT

Qualifying: 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 6am PT / 1am AEDT

Sunday, November 29

Bahrain Grand Prix 2020: 2.10pm GMT / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT / 1.10am AEDT

Watch F1 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from the Algarve further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Portugal Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

