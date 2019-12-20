The first time you saw The Child from The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, or Baby Yoda as everyone calls him, didn't you just want to eat him up? Dessert-makers all over had the same idea and went to work. From extravagant cakes and pies, to well-decorated cookies, to coffee drinks you can order now at Starbucks, there are plenty of sweet options to gobble up the Baby Yoda goodness. Enjoy!
Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf cakes in central Texas has created a phenomenal likeness of the little Baby Yoda. It's so lifelike that it's jarring to see the cake cut, but we'd still take a piece ... with the ears, please.
This incredibly detailed pie is from pie evangelist Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin, aka @thePieous on Instagram. She runs Pies Are Awesome (we agree!), and though you can't buy her pies, she does offer tutorials that show how she makes them.
Foodie site Delish found an Instagram user who invented this Baby Yoda-inspired Frappuccino order. We won't give it all away, but it involves matcha green tea and caramel crunchies, so we're definitely getting one.
When you're a Vice Admiral in the Rebel fleet, baristas will create amazing latte art as a tribute. You can make your own latte art with this book that has templates to help get you started.
You can eat them warm or you can eat them cold
We expect to see more tasty treats bearing the likeness of The Child, because Baby Yoda is the cutest and most delicious addition to the Star Wars universe since porgs (tasty, tasty porgs). If you live in Central Texas you can order our favorite dessert of the bunch, the spectacular Baby Yoda cake. Custom cakes like that can be pricey, so maybe you're better off trying to build one yourself at home. You could also try using The Force; it's great for helping cakes rise.
We're not artistic enough to attempt the Baby Yoda Pie or the Baby Yoda latte art, but we'd certainly try making some Baby Yoda cookies at home. If they don't turn out quite right, you can just eat the adorable mistakes or turn them in for the bounty of beskar steel.
