Best answer: No. Avowed is being published by Xbox Game Studios and will not be available on PS5.

Is Avowed coming to PS5?

Avowed is a next-generation first-person RPG being developed for the Xbox Series X and PC. You can check here for everything you need to know about Avowed. It's not coming to PS5 because it's being published by Xbox Game Studios. Microsoft acquired Obsidian Entertainment in 2018, but The Outer Worlds was released in 2019. With that said, The Outer Worlds was an existing project before the acquisition began.

As a result, The Outer Worlds and its DLC expansions are published by Private Division and released on PS4. The Outer Worlds will be the last Obsidian game released on PS4. New science weapons are being added in the upcoming expansions, and you can find the full list of unique guns, armor, and science weapons in The Outer Worlds right here.

What are some RPGs similar to Avowed coming to PS5?

Right now, there aren't many games similar to Avowed that have been announced for the PS5. While they aren't the same kind of RPGs, the Demon's Souls remake and Horizon Forbidden West are open-world RPGs that you may find enjoyable.

Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds is a first-person RPG that will be playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. If you're looking for something like Avowed, this might be the closest thing possible.