Australia will be looking to build on their 2-1 ODI series win earlier this week, as India's tour of Down Under continues with this three-match T20I series - watch every ball with our live stream guide below.

Providing perfect early prep ahead of next year's World Cup, this trio of matches kicks off at the high-scoring Manuka Oval.

While the home side will come into the series brimming with confidence, they're set to be somewhat below strength for these three matches.

David Warner is ruled out for the Wallabies after picking up a groin injury and Pat Cummins is set to be rested, while the hosts could also be without Ashton Agar and Mitchell Starc.

India will draw encouragement after averting a whitewash in the final match of the ODI series, with Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja both impressing.

Both players could be complimented in this short form series by fellow all-rounder Washinton Sundar, adding some extra bite to an Indian side looking to improve upon their initial showings on this tour.

This trio of T20i encounter looks likely to be a memorable series - read for full details on how to get a live stream of Australia vs India no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Australia vs India - T20I series cricket: Where and when?

This three-match series is scheduled as follows:

Friday December 4: 1st T20I, Manuka Oval, Canberra - 7.10pm AEDT local time / 1.40pm IST / 8.10am GMT Sunday December 6: 2nd T20I, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney - 7.10pm AEDT local time / 1.40pm IST / 8.10am GMT Wednesday December 8: 3rd T20I, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney - 7.10pm AEDT local time / 1.40pm IST / 8.10am GMT

Watch Australia vs India - T20I series cricket online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this T20i series further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Australia vs India, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

