Australia will be looking to build on their 2-1 ODI series win earlier this week, as India's tour of Down Under continues with this three-match T20I series - watch every ball with our live stream guide below.
Providing perfect early prep ahead of next year's World Cup, this trio of matches kicks off at the high-scoring Manuka Oval.
While the home side will come into the series brimming with confidence, they're set to be somewhat below strength for these three matches.
David Warner is ruled out for the Wallabies after picking up a groin injury and Pat Cummins is set to be rested, while the hosts could also be without Ashton Agar and Mitchell Starc.
India will draw encouragement after averting a whitewash in the final match of the ODI series, with Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja both impressing.
Both players could be complimented in this short form series by fellow all-rounder Washinton Sundar, adding some extra bite to an Indian side looking to improve upon their initial showings on this tour.
This trio of T20i encounter looks likely to be a memorable series - read for full details on how to get a live stream of Australia vs India no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Australia vs India - T20I series cricket: Where and when?
This three-match series is scheduled as follows:
Friday December 4: 1st T20I, Manuka Oval, Canberra - 7.10pm AEDT local time / 1.40pm IST / 8.10am GMT Sunday December 6: 2nd T20I, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney - 7.10pm AEDT local time / 1.40pm IST / 8.10am GMT Wednesday December 8: 3rd T20I, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney - 7.10pm AEDT local time / 1.40pm IST / 8.10am GMT
Watch Australia vs India - T20I series cricket online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this T20i series further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Australia vs India, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch England vs Australia. Get in on this deal now!
Live stream the T20i series live in Australia
Streaming service Kayo Sports will be on hand with live coverage of Australia vs India for cricket fans looking to tune in Down Under. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. If that's not enough, there's also Kayo Sports Premium Package, which offers three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you haven't used it before, the network is offering a FREE TRIAL that newcomers to the service can take advantage of.
Live stream the T20i series live in India
Sony Pictures Networks have exclusive broadcast rights to this T20I series in India, with coverage spread out across its Sony Ten 1 (and HD) and Sony Ten 3 (and HD) channels.
Cricket fans in the region will also be able to watch all the action via Sony's streaming service, SonyLIV, which is where to go if you want to watch premium cricket action without signing up for a lengthy contract.
How to watch Australia vs India online in the US exclusively on Willow TV
Willow TV has long been a godsend for cricket fans in the US, and it's on hand once for those looking to watch the action from Down Under Stateside with exclusive coverage in the US of this T20i series. The service costs $9.99 a month and can also be accessed via streaming services such as Sling and Fubo. If you find yourself unable to access Willow TV's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
How to stream Australia vs India live in the UK
BT Sport has exclusive UK live broadcast rights to this T20i series.
The sports network is available to both BT TV customers (from £10 a month on contract), and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass.
