AT&T has unveiled its plans for the next phase of its 5G+ expansion. AT&T refers to its fastest 5G by the name 5G+ including mmWave as well as the upcoming C-band spectrum. C-band spectrum sits between mmWave and low-band 5G with much better coverage than mmWave and improved speeds and capacity compared to low-band.

Back in February of 2021, AT&T purchased 80MHz of C-band spectrum in an FCC auction to be used for 5G. Since then, AT&T has been aggressively testing C-band deployment so it could be ready to go as soon as the spectrum became available for deployment.

This spectrum, also known as mid-band, is between 3.7GHz and 4GHz and is an efficient middle-ground between mmWave and low-band 5G. This spectrum also has the benefit of being new to cell networks meaning that AT&T will not need to pull spectrum from the rest of its network to deploy it.

C-band 5G will allow AT&T to cover suburban and urban areas with enough capacity to deliver high speeds without needing a 5G mast on every street corner. Its existing low-band 5G coverage will still be useful to fill in the gaps as well as perfect for low-density environments that need to make the most of fewer 5G towers. If you live in the country, you'll likely be using the low-band network primarily but due to the lower population, you should still have plenty of speed.