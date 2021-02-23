Current La Liga leaders face off against Chelsea of the Premier League in this UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie. Don't miss a moment with our Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea live stream guide.

Today's away side Chelsea topped their Champions League group with four wins, earning them a spot in the round of 16. Last year, The Blues exited the competition at this stage after a humbling 7-1 aggregate loss to eventual winners Bayern Munich.

New manager Thomas Tuchel will hope he can spur his side on to the latter stages of the competition this year, though they have hardly been handed an easy route to the next round with a matchup against La Liga's current front-runners.

Atlético Madrid only won two games in their group, though those combined with three draws were enough to secure second place and a qualification spot for the knockout rounds.

Last season, Atléti reached the quarter-final stage before being dispatched by RB Leipzig with an 88th-minute goal from Tyler Adams sealing a 2-1 victory for the Red Bulls.

In the league, Diego Simeone's sits three points clear at the top of the Spanish league with a game in hand on city rivals Real Madrid. Los Rojiblancos did suffer a shock defeat against Levante in their last outing after going 11 games undefeated in the league.

Tuchel's Chelsea side come into today's Champions League clash on the back of a six-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. The Pensioners sit in fifth place in the league as things stand after 25 games.

Ordinarily, Chelsea would be touching down in Spain for this game though local restrictions on travel from the UK mean that an alternative venue was required in a country accepting arrivals from England. The Arena Naţională in Bucharest, Romania, was selected as the neutral venue and it remains to be seen how the absence of any home-field advantage affects the game.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Champions League clash between Atlético Madrid and Chelsea with our guide below.

Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League round of 16 stage game is being played at the neutral venue of the Arena Naţională in Bucharest. due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Kick-off is set for 10pm EET local time today, February 23. That makes it an 8pm GMT start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 7am AEDT kick-off on Wednesday morning.

How to watch Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. This clash between Atlético Madrid and Chelsea is available to stream live via CBS All Access. Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

CBS All Access You can watch the UEFA Champions League via CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy a 7-day free trial. From $5.99/month at CBS All Access Fubo TV If you don't mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. From $55 at Fubo

How to watch Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea live in the UK

The Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 2 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

Sign up for a BT Sport Monthly Pass

How to watch Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Champions League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Wednesday morning.