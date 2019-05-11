Chromebooks still have a reputation for being low-spec, low-priced machines with little-to-no upkeep, but where Chrome really shines is when you put in something that has real get-up-and-go. Chrome OS runs great on mediocre hardware, so when you introduce a great processor and plenty of RAM, you get a lightning-fast, no-strings-attached computer that can do everything — and do it in style. I have used Chromebooks as my everyday computer for over 18 months, and after two weeks with the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434, I can confidently say it's the best blend of power and portability I've ever seen in a Chromebook. If you can't justify $900 for a Pixelbook — and really, who can in 2019? — but have wanted to invest in a Chromebook that is ready to help you tackle the digital world, the ASUS C434 is for you.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 This portable powerhouse is light and compact enough to carry everywhere, with a full-sized, backlit keyboard that's a delight to type on and a 14-inch touchscreen that's great for multi-tasking and video-binges. Even the base configuration is more than powerful enough for this power-user. From $530 at Amazon

The Good Backlit keyboard

Slim bezels

Large, smooth trackpad

Great for split-screen

Good battery The Bad Downward-facing speakers are tinny

Laptop sits awkwardly at times

About this review I've been using a C434 with an Intel Core m3, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage for two weeks as my daily driver Chromebook. My first review unit had a faulty R key, but the replacement unit has been working like a champ as I multi-task and split screen my way through Pixel 3a and Google I/O coverage. Flip the script ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 What shines brightest

Category ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 Operating System Chrome OS Display 14 inches

1920 x 1080

LED-backlit NanoEdge

16.9 Processor Intel Core m3

Intel Core i5

Intel Core i7 Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 615 Memory 4GB / 8GB 1867MHz LPDDR3 Storage 64GB / 128GB eMMC Expandable Storage microSD card Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)

Bluetooth 4.0 Keyboard Full-size backlit Ports 2x USB-C USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1

1x USB-C USB 3.1 Gen 1

1x Audio combo jack Battery Li-Ion 48Wh (10 hours)

45W USB-C AC adapter Dimensions 321 x 202 x 15.7 mm

(12.64" x 7.95" x 0.62") Weight 3.19 lbs (1.45kg) Colors Spangle Silver

ASUS has been in the Chromebook game for years, with its Chromebook Flip series being one of the most popular on the market. There's a good reason for this: the Flip series may have a wide range of price points, but they all offer excellent value and the convenient adaptability of a solid 2-in-1 form factor. The C434 is clearly on the premium end of the scale, priced between $530 for the 4GB / 64GB model and $600 for the 8GB / 64GB version. Even though 4GB has been more than enough for my 20-tab sessions, the option for 8GB of RAM is welcome. I wish 128GB models were more widely available, but 64GB is more than enough to get by — especially with a microSD slot handy for expanding your storage when you need to load up on movies and music for a cross-country road trip or international fight. The 14-inch screen here is 1080p and beautifully bright, even in the Florida sunshine, and it'll go from early afternoon long into the evenings when I get on a tear. In two weeks, the only time I've ever come close to the low battery warning was the day I forgot to charge it the night before. ASUS advertises 10 hours of battery life and I usually found myself averaging 8-11 hours on a single charge, which is wonderful for a laptop this size.

Speaking of size, this is essentially a 14-inch laptop hiding in a 13-inch shell. The bezels on the top and sides of the screen are slim and the 16:9 aspect ratio helps it squeeze into a smaller footprint better than the more popular 4:3 ratio premium Chromebooks like the Pixelbook and HP Chromebook X2 have used of late. Throw in a sleek aluminum body and you get a 14-inch laptop that's only slightly longer than my 11.6-inch C330 daily driver and shines brightly thanks to its "Spangle Silver" finish. ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 What lurks in the shadows

For an all-metal Chromebook, the C434 feels a bit more delicate than the plastic Chromebooks I've used before, especially with the way that its hinge folds back. I'm used to 2-in-1 hinges that fold out, then around, but the hinge on the C434 insists upon bending around before bending back. This is why there are those two silicone dots on the back-bottom edge of the screen: because the laptop will be resting upon them most of the time. This isn't too much of a problem when you're using the laptop on a solid, flat surface like a desk or dining room table, but on uneven or perforated surfaces — like a patio table, park bench, or your lap, this could lead to your laptop teetering a bit more than other 2-in-1s. Those dots aren't very big, get dirty quickly, and they feel extra awkward when you consider it means that the laptop balances on those two tiny dots instead of two wider silicone feet on the bottom of the laptop.

For a 14-inch 16:9 Chromebook perfect for binging YouTube or Hulu in bed, the speakers are a bit of a letdown. They get tinny quickly and face downward, getting muffled or blocked easily when using the laptop on the couch or bed, and anytime I wanted to watch more than the random YouTube review, I found myself reaching for headphones. ASUS Chromebook Flip C434

This is a Chromebook that can do it all in style and do it for far less than premium powerhouses like the Pixelbook and Lenovo Yoga C630. The 14-inch 16:9 screen is the perfect size for multi-tasking on the go, and while 3 lbs is a teeny bit heavy for an everyday carry, it's a nice portable size and the battery life is superb. 4 out of 5 It's hard to understate how wonderful using a Chromebook with a backlit keyboard is, and while aluminum is prone to scratches, the C434 is still the Chromebook I want with me through long days and longer nights cranking out articles and feeding my fanfiction addiction. For $530, no other Chromebook is nearly as perfect than the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434.

