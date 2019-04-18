Versatility Astro C40 TR Familiar territory Razer Raiju Ultimate The Astro C40 TR upon first glance isn't as fancy as the Raiju Ultimate, but it packs the important features where it counts. $200 at Amazon Pros Swappable D-pad and thumbstick modules

For the purpose of this article, I'll be comparing the higher-end Razer Raiju Ultimate model to the Astro C40 TR, which is the only C40 model that Astro offers. The cheaper Razer Raiju Tournament sports offset thumbsticks and does not feature a quick control panel nor does it sport the signature Chroma light strip around the touchpad. As such, the Razer Raiju Tournament edition is much cheaper.

What's the difference?

Both controllers are premium products that appeal to the professional gaming crowd, but they offer differences in a few key areas that could make or break your purchasing decision. Is it important for you to switch the positions of your D-pad and thumbstick? Do you need a four or only two remappable buttons? One may suit your needs better than the other.

Category Razer Raiju Ultimate Astro C40 TR Price $270 $200 Dimensions 4.17" x 6.09" x 2.6" 4.25" x 6.61" x 2.09" Weight 352g 310g Thumbsticks Symmetrical Symmetrical or offset Triggers Hair trigger Hair trigger Bluetooth Yes No Extra remappable buttons Yes (4) Yes (2) App/software control Yes Yes Quick control panel Yes No

What these features mean to you

You may not be familiar with some of the above features and what role they play on your controller, so I'll break them down for you to help you make a better decision as to which controller is right for you.

Hair trigger mode

Hair triggers enable faster shooting by only needing a small amount of pressure on the trigger for it to register in-game, thus cutting down on the time it takes to get a shot off. It may not seem like it, but even just milliseconds make all the difference in a fast-paced multiplayer FPS. Both controllers, in this regard, offer hair triggers.

Swappable D-pad and thumbstick placement

Here's the best part about the Astro C40 TR. While most premium controllers allow you to swap out various parts like their thumbsticks and D-pads, you usually can't swap their placement. No matter what type of D-pad or thumbstick you put in — concave, short, small, domed — it'll need to go in its designated spot (so you can't put a thumbstick where the D-pad was, for example). That's not the case with the Astro C40 TR, allowing you to essentially create a layout that emulates either a DualShock 4 or Xbox One controller whether you prefer offset or symmetrical analog stick placements.

On the Razer Raiju Ultimate, you're stuck with a symmetrical thumbstick layout like Sony's DualShock 4. If you want an offset layout you'd need a different controller completely, even if you're just opting for the cheaper Tournament model.

Additional Remappable buttons

The Astro C40 TR and Razer Raiju Ultimate each feature extra remappable paddles on the back that are not found on a standard controller. They allow you to remap any button to them so that you can perform actions in games quicker and more efficiently, depending on what you are playing and what buttons you need to press. Where the Razer Raiju Ultimate has the advantage is that it features four such buttons — two next to the inner corners of each bumper and two paddles on the back — whereas the Astro C40 TR only has two paddles on the back.

Bluetooth connectivity

Like the DualShock 4, the Razer Raiju Ultimate has Bluetooth connectivity that allows to it turn on and wirelessly connect to your PS4. The Astro C40 TR does not have Bluetooth. Instead, it packs a separate 2.4GHz USB dongle in order to use it wirelessly.

Quick control panel

The lower front of the Razer Raiju Ultimate features a quick control panel with four separate buttons: profile/remap, configure, lighting, and lock. These allow you to switch between remapped profiles/manually remap buttons using your controller, connect your controller to the app, switch between different lighting effects on the Chroma strip around the touchpad, and enable/disable the Share, PS, and Options buttons along with the rest of the quick control panel so that you don't unintentionally press a button.

The Astro C40 TR features no such panel and instead has a switch next to the left trigger that lets you toggle between two onboard profiles as opposed to the Razer Raiju Ultimate's four onboard profiles.

The bottom line

Both controllers are amazing in terms of the features they offer like hair triggers and configuration software, but what may be most important to you is the physical customization aspect. In this regard, the Astro C40 TR edges out the Razer Raiju Ultimate, though the latter is much better if you need additional multi-function buttons.

