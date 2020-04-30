Best answer: The Collector's Edition of Assassin's Creed Valhalla includes the game and season pass, premium figurines, a SteelBook, a soundtrack, lithographs, and more.

What exactly is in the Collector's Edition?

This is your pretty normal affair when it comes to Collector's Editions. Here's what your $200 will be getting you:

Ultimate Edition of the game (includes Season Pass, a bonus mission, Beserker Gear Pack, Beserker Settlement Pack, Beserker Longship Pack, and a Set of Runes)

Eivor figurine wielding an axe on the helm of a boat (30 cm)

Smaller Viking statuette of Eivor (5 cm)

Three lithographs

Game soundtrack

Exclusive SteelBook

Exclusive box

Certificate of authenticity

Where can I buy the Collector's Edition?

It looks like the Collector's Edition of Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available exclusively through Ubisoft's online store. Like most Collector's Editions, it'll also likely only be available in limited supplies so get it while you can.