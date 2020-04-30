Best answer: The Collector's Edition of Assassin's Creed Valhalla includes the game and season pass, premium figurines, a SteelBook, a soundtrack, lithographs, and more.
- Bonus benefits: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Collector's Edition ($200 at Ubisoft)
- Plain and simple: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Standard Edition ($60 at Best Buy)
What exactly is in the Collector's Edition?
This is your pretty normal affair when it comes to Collector's Editions. Here's what your $200 will be getting you:
- Ultimate Edition of the game (includes Season Pass, a bonus mission, Beserker Gear Pack, Beserker Settlement Pack, Beserker Longship Pack, and a Set of Runes)
- Eivor figurine wielding an axe on the helm of a boat (30 cm)
- Smaller Viking statuette of Eivor (5 cm)
- Three lithographs
- Game soundtrack
- Exclusive SteelBook
- Exclusive box
- Certificate of authenticity
Where can I buy the Collector's Edition?
It looks like the Collector's Edition of Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available exclusively through Ubisoft's online store. Like most Collector's Editions, it'll also likely only be available in limited supplies so get it while you can.
For hardcore fans
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Collector's Edition
One of everything
The Collector's Edition comes with about everything you'd expect. You get the game and season pass along with some digital in-game goodies and physical items like a figurine, lithographs, and soundtrack. It's definitely cool, but I don't know if it's $200 cool. To each their own.
For Odin
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Standard Edition
Without all the bells and whistles
If you don't have an extra $200 to spend and only care about playing Valhalla, then getting the Standard Edition is the way to go. It doesn't come with anything special, but it still promises an epic tale with backdrop of the Dark Ages. Sharpen your blades and get ready to spend dozens of hours in this sprawling RPG.
