Having hit some form after a horrendous start to the season, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side can maintain their winning streak this afternoon against their great rivals.Source: EPL

Read on to find out how to get an Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream from anywhere in the world.

The Gunners faithful had been on the verge of becoming mutinous after losing their opening three fixtures of the new campaign.

However, recent back-to-back wins over Norwich and Burnley have eased the tension and a derby win here today could see Arsenal leapfrog over their great local foes, which would likely shift the pressure Nuno Espírito Santo's way.

The new Spurs boss made the perfect start to his tenure in North London, with the club sitting pretty at the top of the table after three 1-0 wins of their own.

But two 3-0 defeats on the trot to London rivals Crystal Palace and Chelsea has seen them drop to seventh, making a third successive loss in the capital today unthinkable.

Read on to find out how to watch an Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Where and when?

Sunday's match takes place in front of a capacity crowd at the Emirates Stadium, with kick-off set for 4:30pm BST local time.

That makes it an 11:30am ET/ 8:30am PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 1:30am AEST start kick off on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Arsenal vs Tottenham, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.