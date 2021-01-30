The Emirates Stadium hosts arguably the weekend's most intriguing Premier League clash as old rivals Arsenal and Man United go head-to-head in north London. Read to find how to live stream this crucial match online wherever you are right now.

Separated by ten points and seven places in the league, the two teams come into the clash with contrasting midweek results.

United relinquished their status as league leaders to local rivals Man City following a damaging defeat on Wednesday at Old Trafford to relegation favorites Sheffield United.

Arsenal meanwhile continued their recent resurgence with a convincing 3-1 away win against Southampton.

That result was the Gunner's fifth win in their last six matches, marking a major turnaround in form from late last year when Mikel Arteta's men were beginning to look like relegation candidates rather than top-four hopefuls.

Arsenal will also be encouraged by their recent form against United, having won three of the last four against the Red Devils.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be in line for a return to the Gunners starting lineup, having missed the last two matches on compassionate leave, while Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, and Kieran Tierney will all face late fitness tests for the home side.

Eric Bailly could start for United, while Edison Cavani may replace Anthony Martial up front following the French forward's disappointing display against Sheffield United.

It all looks set to be a cracking game. Read on to find out how to watch an Arsenal vs Man United live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Man United: Where and when?

Saturday's match takes place behind closed doors at the Emirates Stadium, with kick-off set for 5:30pm GMT local time.

That makes it a 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S. and a 4.30am AEDT kick-off on Sunday morning for Australia viewers.

