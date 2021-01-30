The Emirates Stadium hosts arguably the weekend's most intriguing Premier League clash as old rivals Arsenal and Man United go head-to-head in north London. Read to find how to live stream this crucial match online wherever you are right now.
Separated by ten points and seven places in the league, the two teams come into the clash with contrasting midweek results.
United relinquished their status as league leaders to local rivals Man City following a damaging defeat on Wednesday at Old Trafford to relegation favorites Sheffield United.
Arsenal meanwhile continued their recent resurgence with a convincing 3-1 away win against Southampton.
That result was the Gunner's fifth win in their last six matches, marking a major turnaround in form from late last year when Mikel Arteta's men were beginning to look like relegation candidates rather than top-four hopefuls.
Arsenal will also be encouraged by their recent form against United, having won three of the last four against the Red Devils.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be in line for a return to the Gunners starting lineup, having missed the last two matches on compassionate leave, while Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, and Kieran Tierney will all face late fitness tests for the home side.
Eric Bailly could start for United, while Edison Cavani may replace Anthony Martial up front following the French forward's disappointing display against Sheffield United.
It all looks set to be a cracking game. Read on to find out how to watch an Arsenal vs Man United live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
Arsenal vs Man United: Where and when?
Saturday's match takes place behind closed doors at the Emirates Stadium, with kick-off set for 5:30pm GMT local time.
That makes it a 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S. and a 4.30am AEDT kick-off on Sunday morning for Australia viewers.
Watch Arsenal vs Man United online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Arsenal vs Man United but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Arsenal vs Man United. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Arsenal vs Man United online in the U.S. exclusively on NBC
NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Arsenal vs Man United is at 12.30pm ET/ 9:30am PT, with live coverage on NBC.
For streaming, your best ways to access the Liverpool vs Man United game is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBC, NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
Sling TV
Sling's Blue plan gets you 45 sports channels including NBC and NBC Sports Network. You can watch for 3 days for free.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to NBC and NBCSN which gets you access to plenty of Premier League soccer. There's also a 7-day free trial.
How to stream Arsenal vs Man United live in the UK
Thursday's match will be available to watch on Sky Sports' Premier League channel, with coverage from north London beginning at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.
If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Arsenal vs Man United online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.
Sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass
How to stream Arsenal vs Man United live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing every match live, including this showdown between Arsenal vs Man United, with kick-off set for 12.30pm ET / 9:30am PT.
The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Arsenal vs Man United live in Australia
If you're planning on watching Arsenal vs Man United in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under. Kick-off in Australia is at 4.30am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.
