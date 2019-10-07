Early next week, Google is expected to finally take the wraps off of the Pixel 4. The company is holding a big press event in New York City on October 15, and while we're looking forward to everything being made official, rampant leaks have already painted a pretty clear picture of what to expect.

Recently, a spec sheet for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL was leaked, indicating that the regular Pixel 4 will ship with a measly 2,800 mAh battery. We've heard that number thrown around before, but this latest leak solidifies it as likely being true.

That's a very small capacity by 2019 standards, and considering that past Pixel devices have struggled with making it through the day on one charge, some people are showing early concern.

Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say about it.