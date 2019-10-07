Early next week, Google is expected to finally take the wraps off of the Pixel 4. The company is holding a big press event in New York City on October 15, and while we're looking forward to everything being made official, rampant leaks have already painted a pretty clear picture of what to expect.

Recently, a spec sheet for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL was leaked, indicating that the regular Pixel 4 will ship with a measly 2,800 mAh battery. We've heard that number thrown around before, but this latest leak solidifies it as likely being true.

That's a very small capacity by 2019 standards, and considering that past Pixel devices have struggled with making it through the day on one charge, some people are showing early concern.

Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say about it.

Apple2Droid

Agreed. I struggled with the battery on my Pixel 2 for 2 years. When I saw that they were still planning on using small batteries for the P4, I bought a Note 10. I do miss the pure Android though.

Javier P

Yup, that battery doesn't look very big when you consider a 5.7" display and the 90Hz refresh rate. We need to wait for real reviews though.

EMGSM

There better be some serious optimizing on that chip.

Rukbat

Android 10 had a lot of battery use optimization over 9 - and my charge-to-charge time shows it. With the 4 coming with 10, it shouldn't be that big an issue, but it's still too small for my taste. (Not that it would get me to jump back into the Samsung firepit. I had too many Samsungs go bad during warranty and told it was my fault - when it wasn't. My Pixel 2? They had me send them a debug...

What about you? Are you worried about the Pixel 4's battery life?

