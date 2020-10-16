This past week has been one of the busiest in a while. We had Amazon Prime Day, Apple unveiled the new iPhone 12 series, our Pixel 5 review went live, and the OnePlus 8T was officially unveiled.

The OnePlus 8T seems to have gone a bit under the radar for some folks, likely given everything else going on in the news cycle and how much it has in common with the regular OnePlus 8 that's already available. Outside of a 120Hz screen and faster charging speeds, the OnePlus 8T is a very familiar phone.

Given that, how much interest is there really in OnePlus's latest handset? A few of our AC forum members shared their early impressions while watching its unveiling, saying:

Now, we want to hear from you Are you underwhelmed by the OnePlus 8T?

Join the conversation in the forums!