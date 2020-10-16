OnePlus 8T reviewSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

This past week has been one of the busiest in a while. We had Amazon Prime Day, Apple unveiled the new iPhone 12 series, our Pixel 5 review went live, and the OnePlus 8T was officially unveiled.

The OnePlus 8T seems to have gone a bit under the radar for some folks, likely given everything else going on in the news cycle and how much it has in common with the regular OnePlus 8 that's already available. Outside of a 120Hz screen and faster charging speeds, the OnePlus 8T is a very familiar phone.

Given that, how much interest is there really in OnePlus's latest handset? A few of our AC forum members shared their early impressions while watching its unveiling, saying:

buzzy3970

Yes was hoping it will be a little less, but honestly at that price it does stack well with the competition. 256gb and 12gb ram standard they could've got away with calling it the 8T pro. I just don't know what is there stand out features that make me want OnePlus. Will have to go check it out in person before making a decision.

bkdodger2

Yes sir.. Watched it... I'm not sure on it... $749 FOR IT gotta see how it goes against the recent category..

mustang7757

I always thought that One Plus phones give a lot for the money , can't go wrong with 1+8

Now, we want to hear from you Are you underwhelmed by the OnePlus 8T?

