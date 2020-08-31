Samsung's partnership with Microsoft seems to be getting stronger with every year that passes, with the two companies finding new ways to integrate their services and products with each other.

In one of the most recent moves, it was reported that Samsung Cloud is in the process of being shut down and will be replaced by Microsoft OneDrive as the go-to cloud storage solution for Samsung devices.

