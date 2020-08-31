Samsung's partnership with Microsoft seems to be getting stronger with every year that passes, with the two companies finding new ways to integrate their services and products with each other.
In one of the most recent moves, it was reported that Samsung Cloud is in the process of being shut down and will be replaced by Microsoft OneDrive as the go-to cloud storage solution for Samsung devices.
This has gotten quite a few of our forum members talking, with some of them sharing the following thoughts:
What about you? Are you sad that Samsung Cloud is being shut down?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Motorola One 5G has a Snapdragon 765 and 90Hz display for under $500
It's time for yet another Motorola, this time in the form of the Motorola One 5G. It's the company's most affordable 5G device yet, offering impressive specs and features at an accessible price.
I'm equally excited and terrified of Amazon and Fitbit's newest wearables
Fitbit and Amazon both announced radical new entries in the smart wearable world with the Fitbit Sense and Amazon Halo. The gadgets have enormous potential, but they could also be really troubling.
Samsung Galaxy M51 is here with a 7000mAh battery, 64MP quad cameras
Samsung's latest budget phone packs a massive 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It also has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display and a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor.
Game like a pro with these controllers for your Samsung Galaxy phones
Are you ready to have some fun with your new Samsung Galaxy phone and get some serious gaming done? Before you can, you'll likely want to get an awesome controller to pair up and make the most out of the experience.