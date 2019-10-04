At Microsoft's big Surface event this week, the company took everyone by surprise with its announcement of the Surface Duo — an Android smartphone with two displays that can fold up with a hinge in the middle.

The Surface Duo has created for a lot of chatter in the mobile space, some good and some bad. It's a very interesting concept, but with other companies like ZTE having tried (and failed) with similar designs in the past and Microsoft gunning for a Holiday 2020 release date, the phone's getting a lot of mixed feedback.

Taking a look at the AC forums, this is what some of our community members have to say.