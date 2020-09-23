Galaxy S20 Plus Fingerprint SensorSource: Android Central

Good biometrics are a key component of any smartphone. The importance of having a fingerprint sensor or face unlock system that you can rely on cannot be overstated, but even so, it's a feature that tends to be overlooked by things like the display, processor, cameras, etc.

Fingerprint sensors, in particular, have changed a lot in recent years. We still have traditional capacitive sensors on the backs of some phones, but thanks to the constant reduction of bezels, in-screen sensors are just as common.

A few of our AC forum members recently got to talking about in-screen fingerprint sensors (specifically, the one on the Galaxy Note 20), and this is what they had to say:

trucksmoveamerica#AC

Works great. Probably the best.

o4liberty

I have the regular 20 and it works perfectly no issues at all and I have a screen protector on mine.

tadpoles

Mine works fine most of the time. Sometimes I do have to try multiple times. It's certainly not as fast as the unit on the Note 9, for me.

Mandarita

It works so much better than my Note 10+ did. That phone was constantly locking me out. This one works on the first try almost every time. I love the FPS on this device.

This has us wondering — Are you happy with in-screen fingerprint sensors in 2020?

