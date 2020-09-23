Good biometrics are a key component of any smartphone. The importance of having a fingerprint sensor or face unlock system that you can rely on cannot be overstated, but even so, it's a feature that tends to be overlooked by things like the display, processor, cameras, etc.

Fingerprint sensors, in particular, have changed a lot in recent years. We still have traditional capacitive sensors on the backs of some phones, but thanks to the constant reduction of bezels, in-screen sensors are just as common.

A few of our AC forum members recently got to talking about in-screen fingerprint sensors (specifically, the one on the Galaxy Note 20), and this is what they had to say:

This has us wondering — Are you happy with in-screen fingerprint sensors in 2020?

