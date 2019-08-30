One of the most notable smartphones trends for 2019 has been the in-screen fingerprint sensor. The idea of embedding a fingerprint sensor underneath a phone's display is undeniably cool, but as we've seen, it can have mixed results.

The Galaxy Note 10 is the latest handset to ship with an in-screen sensor, and looking through the AC forums, some of our members have a lot of feelings about it.

Here's what a few of them have to say.

cache11

I was seriously considering boxing it back up and then I decided to remove the factory screen protector to see if that helped and it has gone from frustrating to usable. Samsung, in my opinion has always had the worst traditional FP sensors so I was very skeptical about how well their in-screen version would work. When I received the August security patch on day 2 and saw that improvements were...

Reply
athenatp

I really have to press on it for it to work which is half way frustrating. Not as quick as the N8.

Reply
durandetto

My S10+ was horrible and my note is 10x better. Not sure if it's a quality control issue or what. I even left the screen protector on this time. Maybe try to swap the phone for another one. I tried every trick out there on my S10 and it made little difference to the accuracy. It's definitely slower than the note 9, but at least it's more accurate this time around.

Reply
Moonliterider

Working really well on mine! It's much better than my S10+!

Reply

Now, we'd love to hear from you. Are you happy with the Note 10's in-screen fingerprint sensor?

Join the conversation in the forums