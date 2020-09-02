Samsung fully unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 yesterday, including its official pricing and availability info. The phone costs a hefty $1999, and as of right now, pre-orders are open with regular sales beginning September 18.

The Z Fold 2 is not a phone that everyone will buy, but for those interested in the foldable niche, it certainly looks to be the best offering we've ever seen — even with that exorbitantly high price.

Taking a look through the AC forums, it's pretty split as to who's buying the Z Fold 2 and who isn't.

EMGSM

I just got the N20 Ultra. Hard pass for me.

Victor Hernandez Jr

I'm still waiting on information from TMobile concerning eip pricing

bhatech

Yeah pre ordered as well. After tax along with watch 3 and Buds live it's $2256 and if I take $100 off for cancellation it'll be $2156 after tax for the Fold 2, Watch 3 and Buds live. And Rakuten 3% off. Anyway not sure if I'll keep the pre order but wanted to place the impulse order and see the videos over the next few days. Don't want to wait too long and if the limited quantity stock runs...

bkdodger2

https://www.mobilefun.com/samsung/galaxy-z-fold-2-5g/covers Done deal...ordered.

What about you? Are you going to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 2?

