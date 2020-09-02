Samsung fully unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 yesterday, including its official pricing and availability info. The phone costs a hefty $1999, and as of right now, pre-orders are open with regular sales beginning September 18.

The Z Fold 2 is not a phone that everyone will buy, but for those interested in the foldable niche, it certainly looks to be the best offering we've ever seen — even with that exorbitantly high price.

Taking a look through the AC forums, it's pretty split as to who's buying the Z Fold 2 and who isn't.

What about you? Are you going to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 2?

