The Pixel 5 doesn't officially launch in the U.S. until October 29, but in a few other countries, the phone is already widely available. Since then, we've seen a few complaints pop up in regards to the Pixel 5's build quality.
Looking through some of these reports, it appears that certain Pixel 5 units have a gap in between the display and frame of the device. This has caused concerns around the phone's durability and water resistance, especially given that early adopters of the Pixel 5 have only had it for a matter of days.
Taking a gander through the AC forums, our members are split as to whether or not they think this is a big deal.
Now, we want to hear from you — Are you concerned about Pixel 5 manufacturing issues?
