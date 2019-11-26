Last week, Google Stadia finally became available to gamers in the United States and other countries. While the title has two exclusive titles, Gylt and Kine, it looks like another timed exclusive is coming to the service soon. Today, HandyGames announced that it's co-op multiplayer arcade game, Spitlings, is coming to Stadia first.

Spitlings is a multiplayer take on hardcore arcade classics. You take control of a Spitling, a charming rectangular creature with teeth it can spit and use to jump. The goal is to clear each level of all bubbles, by popping them with your spit. Unfortunately, that's where the fun ends. Even if one player fails, everyone has to start over.

HandyGames claims that Spitlings has over 100 story levels with cutscenes and much more. There's a lot to unlock, and you can play with up to three friends. It's unclear when Spitlings is going to "premiere" on Stadia. We'll keep you posted as soon as we know more. It's unclear what other platforms the game is coming to, but it's safe to assume that it's probably going to be on Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 down the line like other HandyGames experiences.