What you need to know
- Spitlings is a co-op multiplayer arcade game coming to Google Stadia first.
- It appears to be a timed exclusive.
- The game focuses on popping bubbles with spit.
- It's unclear what other platforms the title will eventually land on.
Last week, Google Stadia finally became available to gamers in the United States and other countries. While the title has two exclusive titles, Gylt and Kine, it looks like another timed exclusive is coming to the service soon. Today, HandyGames announced that it's co-op multiplayer arcade game, Spitlings, is coming to Stadia first.
Spitlings is a multiplayer take on hardcore arcade classics. You take control of a Spitling, a charming rectangular creature with teeth it can spit and use to jump. The goal is to clear each level of all bubbles, by popping them with your spit. Unfortunately, that's where the fun ends. Even if one player fails, everyone has to start over.
HandyGames claims that Spitlings has over 100 story levels with cutscenes and much more. There's a lot to unlock, and you can play with up to three friends. It's unclear when Spitlings is going to "premiere" on Stadia. We'll keep you posted as soon as we know more. It's unclear what other platforms the game is coming to, but it's safe to assume that it's probably going to be on Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 down the line like other HandyGames experiences.
Everything you need
Stadia Premiere Edition
A good way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Google Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, Samurai Shodown, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It's a great way to begin your game streaming journey.
Pick up the parts
Chromecast Ultra
UHD streaming
You can buy everything together or you can get just the basics for Google Stadia. The Chromecast Ultra is available to purchase now and lets you stream 4K TV as well as play games.
All you need
Stadia controller
A firm grip on what's needed
The Stadia controller is all you need to use Google Stadia if you already have the Chromecast Ultra. You can also use it on your other devices. Get the Wasabi colored one, it's gorgeous.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Disney+ finally has a Continue Watching section
Disney+ just added the "Continue Watching" section to its app, one of the most requested features since it launched.
Do you plan on buying an Android phone during Black Friday?
Black Friday is right around the corner, and that means massive discounts on all sorts of Android phones. Do you plan on picking one up during this year's shopping season?
Google details Assistant’s new Ambient Mode ahead of imminent rollout
The Google Assistant's Ambient Mode will soon begin rolling out to select Android phones and tablets.
Best gifts for PS4 owners on Black Friday
If you have someone in your life that lives or dies by their PlayStation 4, these gift ideas may make you their favorite person this year.