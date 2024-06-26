YouTube Shorts experiment brings automatic 'recommended' downloads

YouTube starts a new "Shorts Smart Downloads" test for Premium users on Android.

The test lets the app automatically download "recommended" Shorts, based on your viewing history, for offline viewing.

YouTube was recently spotted kickstarting a test called "Hype," which would let small content creator viewers directly impact a video's Explore tab ranking.

YouTube is testing a new feature that lets users take their favorite shorts with them, but it's only for Android viewers.

As spotted by Android Authority, YouTube has kickstarted a test it calls "Shorts Smart Downloads." The company's experimental lab notes state that Premium users can have any recommended Shorts downloaded onto their device automatically.

YouTube adds users enrolled in the test, who head into their "You" tab and go down to "Smart Downloads." If you've watched Shorts recently, the company states that you should see a few previously downloaded videos that you may enjoy.

This test is only available for YouTube Premium users on Android until July 15. Users must opt into it if they would like to test it.

The publication notes that YouTube conducted a test run of these Smart Downloads for Shorts back in April, as detailed on Reddit. Speculation suggests this was an early, limited experiment, and with feedback going well, YouTube likely extended it to gain a broader understanding.

(Image credit: Android Central)

With the latest Shorts test, it seems YouTube continues bringing more awareness to its short-form videos after plugging them into the sidebar. YouTube announced that its short-form content generates over 70 billion views daily. As such, Shorts have made their way into the sidebar on the web and beneath videos on mobile. The carousel is filled with Shorts of a similar theme to the current video you're watching.

Another test, dubbed "Hype," lets users directly impact the length of their favorite video's reach across the platform. YouTube focuses on helping smaller creators reach larger audiences by installing Hype votes, letting viewers help adjust their content's ranking in the Explore tab.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elsewhere, YouTube recently started testing its next phase in the war against ad blockers with server-side ads. These advertisements are woven into the video a user would watch, effectively rendering their browser's ad blocker useless.