Your next WhatsApp status update could feature a voice message

What you need to know

WhatsApp might soon allow you to share a voice note as a status update.

The latest beta version of the messaging app contains evidence that a voice note is in the works.

It's likely that only the people you've allowed to see your photo and video status will see your voice status as well.

Future status updates on WhatsApp could include voice messages, as suggested by a new feature spotted in the messaging app's latest beta release on Android.

As discovered by WABetaInfo (opens in new tab), WhatsApp is looking to expand the choice for users when it comes to the type of status updates they can share. In the latest beta (version 2.22.16.3), a new option for recording a voice clip has appeared.

Currently, you can only upload images or videos as your status update. Those files will then be visible to your contacts, much like Instagram and Facebook's Stories.

As you can see in the image below, a mic icon sits above the pencil icon for composing a text status. Tapping on it will presumably allow you to record audio and post it to your status update.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

At present, you can only record a voice message within a chat, but there's no way to share it with every person on your contact list as a status update. It's also possible to send an existing audio file to your contacts.

Building on this premise, it's a safe bet that the unreleased feature may also support uploading other audio files stored in your device as your status, in addition to audio recordings. It will also presumably be end-to-end encrypted.

Voice notes aren't available to anyone just yet, not even to beta testers since it remains under development at the moment, according to WABetaInfo. This means it may still be too far off from launching on Android phones. But when it makes its debut, the feature will supposedly be called "voice status."

People you've permitted to view photos and videos you share on the app may also be able to listen to your voice status when and if the feature goes live for everyone. Unfortunately, the Meta-owned platform has yet to confirm this, so we may have to wait for an official announcement.