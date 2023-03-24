WhatsApp rolls out an official chat thread for updates, tips, and more

What you need to know

WhatsApp found releasing a new feature for random users.

The messaging platform now has an official chat account similar to Telegram.

The new channel aims to provide WhatsApp news, features, updates, and tips.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new channel for iOS and Android users.

As noted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is introducing an official chat thread for the messaging platform on Android and iOS. It seems random users are getting the new official channel in their inboxes. WABetaInfo says, at this point, that is the only way for users to experience the new official WhatsApp chat.

The key takeaway of the new chat account channel is standing informed of new updates, news, features, and tips on utilizing the messaging platform to the fullest. The feature has been in the testing phase for a while for both Android and iOS platforms.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

Random users who have received the official channel were greeted with WhatsApp’s popular Disappearing Messages feature involving a brief on what it does with an image accompanying it. The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo clearly showcases what to expect with the new official WhatsApp account channel when it becomes widely available on Android devices, WhatsApp Desktop, and iPhones.

The new official account is a refined move from the Meta-owned messaging platform, as it can be used to create awareness about the platform for new users. It can also save users from falling prey to phishing and scams, providing the chat account gives more awareness with the new capability. Aside from the new features, tips on using the service can also be handy for the same consumers.

The new channel has a verified badge indicating the account is legitimate. Still, for WhatsApp veterans that may not want to be bothered by the account, the messaging platform provides an option to archive, mute, or block the official chat.

Having an official channel is familiar for messaging platforms. WhatsApp’s rival, Telegram, has had it for a while now; it also offers similar functionality like giving updates, new features getting introduced for regular and premium users, and so on. Still, it’s good to see Meta’s WhatsApp keeping users engaged by offering features similar to and often better than the competition.

The update has been seen on random WhatsApp users on iOS and Android devices, indicating WhatsApp is gradually rolling it out to a limited number of users to start. The messaging platform might announce more on the new feature in the coming weeks.