WhatsApp could get a Google Lens-like feature to search images

The latest beta of WhatsApp for Android has revealed an interesting new feature.

Dubbed “Search on web, “ it allows users to do a reverse image search that they receive on the messaging platform.

The aim is to combat misinformation shared through manipulated or misrepresented images via chats.

After unveiling a few updates recently, the latest beta version has revealed an interesting image search feature coming soon.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta (version 2.24.23.13) is testing a new image search feature. This tool lets users verify the authenticity of images shared in chats or groups, helping to spot fake or misleading pictures. It’s expected to roll out to more beta testers in the coming weeks.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

WABetaInfo points out that the new feature is designed to help users check if an image has been altered or misrepresented. To use it, simply open an image in a chat or group, tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner, and you’ll see a new "Search on web" option.

Clicking the option will give users a new window indicating, “Searching for more info will upload only this message to Google.” This means the image you receive on the platform will be sent to the search engine to check for its authenticity and give users an accurate result. This could likely make it easier to spot AI-generated images or fake images that users receive on the platform, which would help in dealing with misinformation more effectively.

Previously, if you wanted to search an image received on WhatsApp, you’d have to save the image on your Android phone first, and later open the Google Search app and upload the image for reverse search. The upcoming feature on WhatsApp, however, does all this without the need to leave the app, which is convenient.

WABetaInfo further notes that the said feature is optional, and users can choose to either use it or hit cancel, as showcased in the shared screenshot.

As mentioned, the new feature is available for Android phones and users who are subscribed to WhatsApp beta via the Google Play Beta Program. However, the official rollout for Android and iOS operating systems could take weeks to months.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned messaging platform has recently rolled out new customization options for users to manage their chats via lists. The company now allows users to create personalized lists/chat filters to sort their contacts or WhatsApp chats, which were previously confined to predefined filters.