WhatsApp is testing a new look for status updates on Android and AI Studio

What you need to know

WhatsApp's new status update layout, similar to iOS, is available for select beta testers using version 2.24.15.11, with some early access possible for previous versions.

The new design focuses on essential options like muting or reporting status updates, making the interface cleaner and viewing smoother.

Meanwhile, the "AI Studio" feature offers various chatbots from Meta and other developers, available to select beta testers.

WhatsApp is testing two new features for beta users, including personalized chatbots from Meta and third-party developers and a revamped status update interface on Android.

WABetaInfo spotted a major change in the WhatsApp status bar, adding strategically placed buttons to make interacting with status updates easier and more efficient.

The outlet reports that the new status update interface on Android is available to select beta testers using WhatsApp beta version 2.24.15.11, and some users with the previous update might also get early access.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

The current status update design has an overflow menu with options for calls and messages. While useful at times, it often gets in the way of simply viewing status updates.

To make things a bit less cluttered, WhatsApp is simplifying the overflow menu. Now, it focuses on key options like muting or reporting status updates but still lets you access contact information if needed. This keeps the interface clean and makes viewing status updates smoother.

WhatsApp has also added a dedicated button to close the status update screen, alongside the existing swipe-down gesture. This gives users easy and intuitive ways to exit the status update interface.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

In a separate report, WABetaInfo has discovered another exciting feature in the WhatsApp beta for Android called "AI Studio." This new feature, available to select testers, offers a variety of chatbots created by Meta and other developers.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

WhatsApp's slow rollout suggests big changes ahead. By letting third-party developers join in, WhatsApp is setting up a whole ecosystem of AI chatbots to meet all sorts of user requirements.

If you're excited to try AI Studio, it's available for beta testers with WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.15.10 from the Google Play Store. Some users might also be able to use the feature with the previous update.