What is Google Chrome Journeys, and how do you use it?

Ever searched for something, like a particular restaurant name you heard about in a TV show, then couldn't easily find your way back to the best results you came across? Google Chrome Journey can help make sense of your past searches. It’s a way to go back in time and revisit your search history that’s far more useful than just looking at your daily search history. You can look back at your recent (or even year-old) searches in a more organized fashion, grouping results together by topic and relevance to one another. Google Chrome Journeys is simple to use and once you know how, you might be using it more often than you think.

How to use Google Chrome Journeys

1. Open the Google Chrome browser on your desktop computer.

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

2. Click on History.

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

3. Go to Show Full History.

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

4. Select the Journeys tab to the right of List at the top of the page.

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

5. Here, you’ll see the list of your searches in chronological order but grouped together by topic.

6. Under each result, you will see a suggestion for related searches, which will open in a new tab if selected.

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

7. To delete specific results, click the three dots to the right of the entry and select Remove all from history.

8. To open all results pages in a new tab, click the three dots to the right of the entry and select Open all in new tab group.

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

What else should you know about Google Chrome Journeys?

(Image credit: Future)

Right now, Google Chrome Journeys, which officially launched in February 2022, only works on desktop computers. So, you can access it on everything from a Windows-based laptop to Chrome running on a MacBook as well as the best Chromebooks, but not yet on mobile devices. Google says, however, that it is working on making Journeys accessible across multiple devices, similar to how bookmarks and passwords work.

You can search Journeys history over the course of a day, weeks, or even year; it all depends on how often you choose to clear your browser cache. Each result begins with your initial Google search result and continues to show the various pages you visited from there related to that search and other searches that might fit with the topic as well. You can also backtrack to see how you got to a particular search page, following your original path down that proverbial internet rabbit hole.

Google Chrome Journeys is good for any type of research, whether it’s for work, studying, or personal inquiries. But it’s also a good way to go back to search results you initially found relating to a specific topic that you now want to go back to.