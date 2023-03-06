Twitter is back after suffering surprise downtime related to API issues

Update (Mar 6, 1:20 pm ET): After about an hour of being down, Twitter should be working normally again.

Twitter was suffering from a variety of issues on Monday morning.

Users were unable to post images, and opening links returned an odd API error.

It seems the cause was related to Twitter's URL shortener service.

If you've been waiting for your chance to start tweeting out pictures or sharing links, you're in luck. It appears as though Twitter is "working as normal", which has been confirmed by the official Twitter Support account.

Things should now be working as normal. Thanks for sticking with us! https://t.co/JXTllrv0k0March 6, 2023 See more

If you tried to log onto Twitter on Monday, chances were you noticed that the social media network was not only slow, but viewing or sharing any links or photos was practically impossible. As we learned, when tapping a link from Twitter, an error code would appear, stating that "Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint."

After reports of the outage surfaced, Twitter Support eventually published a response stating that it was aware of the issues and that they were due to an "internal change that had some unintended consequences."

(Image credit: Twitter)

According to Ben Collins at NBC News, this outage could have been due to an issue with Twitter's built-in URL shortener and redirect service. Attempting to navigate to the t.co service results in the same error message, including the same error code.

(Image credit: Ben Collins)

This is the latest in the recent series of issues plaguing Twitter, as we have seen various outages and an odd "daily limit" error message when sending a Tweet. Additionally, it's not limited to just those on the desktop or using either iOS or Android, as it's affecting all of Twitter.

Fortunately, the outage didn't appear to last for too long, and Twitter was quickly able to get things back on track.