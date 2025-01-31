The stable version of Gemini 2.0 Flash is rolling out now in the Gemini app

What you need to know

Gemini 2.0 Flash is rolling out now for free users in the Gemini app.

It replaces Gemini 2.0 Flash experimental, which was once exclusively for subscribers, and will eventually replace Gemini 1.5 Flash and Gemini 1.5 Pro.

Google One AI Premium subscribers still get a larger context window and exclusive features.

Google is now making Gemini 2.0 Flash available for free users in the Gemini app, replacing the placeholder Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental model, and eventually older Gemini models. Gemini 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro will stick around for "the next few weeks" so users can continue their conversations. After that, Gemini 2.0 models — starting with Gemini 2.0 Flash will replace them.

Previously, the Gemini 2.0 Flash experimental model was exclusive to Gemini Advanced subscribers in the Gemini app. Google One AI Premium members still get exclusive perks, like a one-million token context window (good for up to 1,500 pages of file uploads), Deep Research, Gems, and more. Free users get access to Gemini 2.0 Flash conversations and image uploads.

Google describes the Gemini 2.0 Flash model as offering "fast responses and stronger performance across a number of key benchmarks, providing everyday help with tasks like brainstorming, learning or writing." Comparatively, the Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental model it replaces was described as "an early preview and might not work as expected."

Presumably, the future Gemini lineup will include Gemini 2.0 Flash, Gemini 1.5 Pro with Deep Research, and Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced — with the latter two models being paid offerings for Gemini Advanced users. All users now get improved Imagen 3 image generation, which "delivers richer details and textures" and "follows your instructions with greater accuracy," according to Google.

Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental first became available for Gemini app beta testers last month. It's unclear when we might see Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced, or other 2.0 models, become stable. The stable Gemini 2.0 Flash model is already available on the Gemini web client and is rolling out now in the Gemini app, with free access available for the first time.