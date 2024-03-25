Spotify gets educational as it starts a 'Learning Courses' test for users

What you need to know

Spotify announced the start of its "Learning Courses" test for U.K. users, bringing videos to the platform for educational purposes.

The company states these videos will encompass several areas, such as making music, creativity, business, and more.

Free and Premium users can watch two lessons for free, but any lessons of interest after must be purchased.

Today (Mar. 25), Spotify is introducing a new test for U.K. users that brings several educational videos to the music streaming service.

According to a press release, the company states eligible users will find these videos "alongside favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks." Spotify states its first entry into educational videos, known as "Learning Courses," will focus on teaching users how to make music, creativity, business, and living healthier.

To join, Spotify adds that users in the U.K. will find these courses at home and browse tabs in the mobile app. More importantly, these courses aren't free forever, as the service states that Premium and free accounts can allow you to watch two lessons without additional payment.

Those on a desktop must head to Spotify's official Courses page to purchase lessons. Once purchased, the company adds users can view the videos on their mobile device or desktop. Users will be given details on a lesson, with Spotify detailing how many lessons are in a course, how long it takes to get through it, and more.

(Image credit: Spotify)

Spotify states the catalyst behind its Learning Courses is its partnership with BBC Maestro, PLAYvirtuoso, Skillshare, and Thinkific. The company is also interested in helping educational creators increase their audience. The post states that "about half" of its Premium subscribers have listened to self-help or educational podcasts.

Spotify's vice president of product development, Babar Zafar, added, "Many of our users engage with podcasts and audiobooks on a daily basis for their learning needs, and we believe this highly engaged community will be interested in accessing and purchasing quality content from video course creators."

The post states that Learning Courses are rolling out today (Mar. 25) for U.K. users on mobile and desktop. Unfortunately, Spotify has not stated whether or not folks in the U.S. can expect to receive access to this test.